Sne Mseleku raised eyebrows after sharing pictures of alcoholic beverages and smoking despite her pregnancy

This latest move comes just weeks after the Uthando Nesthembu star announced that she was expecting, a revelation that drew significant backlash from both her family and viewers alike

Her pregnancy lifestyle raised concern among followers, who pleaded with her to change her ways before it was too late

Sne Mseleku has sparked a fresh wave of controversy after sharing photos of alcoholic beverages despite being heavily pregnant, sending social media into a frenzy.

The reality TV star, who was pregnant at the time of posting the photo on 7 March 2026, casually snapped two pictures from an outing, where one slide featured a can of Brutal Fruit Spritzer and a small bottle of Jagermeister.

While the beverages could have belonged to someone else and were posted to instigate drama, this wouldn't be the first time she shared a controversial post.

Days prior, on 4 March, the Uthando Nesthembu star posted a video of herself dancing at a nightclub while smoking from a hookah pipe, instantly sparking concern and outrage among her followers.

Many fans were left questioning her choices, pointing out that as an expectant mother, her actions were extremely reckless. Some believe Sne is acting out on purpose just to get back at the people judging her pregnancy.

See Sne Mseleku's posts below.

Social media reacts to Sne Mseleku's posts

Online users were disturbed by the posts and called Sne Mseleku out on her behaviour. Read some of their comments below.

phili3458 was not impressed:

"You like things that are out of line."

na_sindane reacted:

"Hai, you're such a troublemaker."

samu_lay pleaded with Sne Mseleku:

"Sne, please change, it's really tough out there. Musa won't be alive forever. You're going to suffer when he's gone."

rudairo_2 slammed Sne Mseleku:

"Please do something productive with your life whilst your father is still alive, not just giving birth."

sanelisiwenjoloza wrote:

"She is living in the moment up until she realises that she wasted her time and she could have built something while her father asks her to do so, like her siblings."

mosebudimatlopela was shocked:

"Smoking hubbly while pregnant."

mrschauque3 responded:

"I don’t judge you, girl, but how I wish you were building something while you can and while your dad is still alive. You need to do something that can make your money so you and your kids won’t suffer in the future."

As more people gathered in the comment section, it became evident that viewers were genuinely concerned about Sne Mseleku's future and the well-being of her child. While some argued that "it's her life," the majority of the conversation centred on Sne allegedly wasting her time on partying instead of investing in her future.

