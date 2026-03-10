Radio personality Anele Mdoda took to X to show off the wedding gifts she received from her neighbours

Mdoda, who is now Mrs Mgudlwa, flaunted her stunning wedding spoils and had the internet mesmerised

Just recently, the stunner celebrated her very first Valentine's Day as a married woman and showed off her dress

Anele Mdoda flaunted her wedding spoils from her husband. Image: Zintathu

Source: Instagram

Mzansi took notes after Anele Mdoda showed off her wedding day gifts. Although the radio personality got married in 2025, she has yet to go through all her presents.

Anele Mdoda flaunts wedding gifts

The gorgeous Mrs Mgudlwa was on cloud 9 after taking her wedding gifts on a 'viewing tour'. Mdoda married Prince Bonelela 'Buza' James in a private wedding ceremony, which did not make Twitter trends, unlike her traditional ceremony.

Taking to social media, Mdoda, in a white dress and neat cornrows, had a smile plastered on her face as she unboxed some of the gifts her neighbours showered her with.

In her caption, she wrote, "Is it normal to want to take your wedding gifts from your neighbours on a viewing tour? Cause wow."

The radio star showed off her stunning dinner set from Jenna Ford, which fits the aesthetics of her home.

Watch the X video below:

Mrs Mgudlwa recently poured some love on the timeline when she showed off her Valentine's Day dinner outfit, which marked her first as a married woman.

Anele Mdoda and her husband, Buzza James, received some stunning wedding gifts from their neighbours. Image: Zintathu

Source: Instagram

Mzansi remains in awe over the new and married Anele Mdoda. Below are some of the reactions:

@Lee_ratzz wanted to know:

"Where do you guys buy Jenna? She is so timeless."

@msmonakhisi was stunned:

"Very cute. The people who bout that know you very well. I was focusing more on your face and how beautiful you are. You are so radiant.'

@Siyanndaa asked:

"I want to know much do they cost in rands? And what's special about the plates?"

@D_Molatoli said:

"That set is so pretty, Anele. It looks classic. Not uTsta saying I'm gonna use them now."

@piwe_pangwa stated:

"Forget the dishes, you are glowing, awusemhle. But those are indeed gorgeous pieces."

@Nkoskhodola_23 shared:

"Congratulations Anele, this is beautiful! Please ask usbari ukuthi do we boil the water or the kettle?"

@_siiphaa joked:

"These are the type of dishes to decoreate the room with and they have their own special guests waiting for them."

@nicktandi gave some background about the design:

"Delft blue. Beautiful. Factoid I ran into: it was popularised in the City of Delft (Netherlands) by the 18th century, but is originally from China."

Anele Mdoda celebrates mother-in-law and nieces

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda melted hearts online after celebrating her husband’s mother on her birthday. As part of the celebrations, she also celebrated her sister-in-law’s twin daughters’ birthday and shared some unknown trivia about her relationship with her husband.

Anele did this by sharing several photos of the two of them. She shared that her mother-in-law has known her for a long time and has had a photo of her since her 19th birthday.

Source: Briefly News