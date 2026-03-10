Social media was buzzing with speculation after a new video of Bonang Matheba surfaced online, raising questions about her appearance

She was spotted at a recent event, and according to social media critics, the media maven had apparently lost a significant amount of weight since the last time they saw her

Meanwhile, her loyal supporters came to her defence and argued that the star had never changed her appearance

Bonang Matheba is once again topping social media trends, and this time, it's not over her alleged run-in with the taxman.

The radio and TV personality's weight has become a major talking point on social media after a new video surfaced, showing her dancing with a friend at her recent event.

On Saturday, 7 March 2026, the star hosted the launch of her House of BNG Mimosa in Franschhoek, Cape Town, and stunned in a gorgeous butter-yellow slip dress that accentuated her petite frame.

Reacting to the video, X user Yanga_Co questioned what was "finishing" the star, using a derogatory tone to suggest that she appeared significantly smaller than her usual self.

"What's finishing this woman?"

While Bonang has consistently been known for her petite and slender build, the comment sparked a wave of similar remarks from other users, who speculated that the alleged stress from Matheba’s legal battle with SARS might be the cause of her weight loss. Read some of the responses below.

Olicity_Quee slammed Bonang Matheba's supporters:

"Yes, she was never thick but, now she’s thinner, and y'all won’t admit coz she’s your fav."

mis_sriri alluded to the SARS scandal:

"R7 million is no joke."

lufuno_muk98382 wrote:

"She has always been thin, but now she's thinner, but we still love her."

Akanamali_Myeke speculated:

"Ozempic. She has the money for it."

MpiloCele676962 was suspicious:

"There's something off about her, man."

Zoxo71071795 wrote:

"Yeah, she actually lost a bit of weight, I noticed too."

As more people shared their thoughts on Matheba's new appearance, with speculation ranging from weight loss medication to stress, her dedicated fanbase, the B-Force, quickly stepped in to shut down the rumours.

Watch Bonang Matheba's video below.

Fans defend Bonang Matheba amid body shaming

Reacting to the speculation, supporters pointed out that Queen B has always had a naturally lean physique and highlighted the harm of dissecting people's bodies.

GriffinGre12276 reminded:

"Nah, we don’t do that about people’s weight and bodies."

Zani_2001 wrote:

"I have never seen Bonang any other size than this."

Neliswa_Nelli asked:

"Didn't we agree on not commenting about people's weight?

Mamphephethe_10 said:

"I don't remember Bonang being fat."

