Bonang Matheba keeps making big moves with BNG following its latest offering

The iconic TV pre presenter is also a business woman and her recent plans for BNG impressed fans

Bonang Matheba gave her followers on Instagram an update of what they can expect from house of BNG

Bonang Matheba posted an Instagram video about house of BNG on 06 March 2026. The beloved Media personality left her supporter excited with her upcoming development for her latest flavor in the House of BNG line of beverages.

The video of Bonang working to improve House of BNG reminded people of her journey when she is established the brand. Online users could not help but reflect all some of the things that went wrong before her current success.

In a video, Bonang announced that mimosa would be launching in Cape Town. Bonang Matheba who has hands on with the preparations shown in the clip. Then media personality shined as she mingled in preparation of her BNG Mimosa launch Watch the video of Bonang here:

South Africa admire's Bonang

Many people thought that Bonang Matheba did an amazing job by sticking to BNG. In the past there was speculation about the owner of BNG after evidence surfaced that Bonang was only marketed at the owner. Briefly News reported that Bonang claimed that House of BNG was allegedly stolen by a CSA Global executive. Read people's comments about her below:

palesarqametse gushed:

"This just reminded me of the when you launched BNG back in 2019 , lol was basically a teenager then but I remember that episode very well oh mann BNG has indeed come far.Congrats B , you’re such a hard worker🫰🏼"

@Yknip1 wrote:

"The queen working hard she’s the only intentional one about her brand."

@_asemahle_n added:

"She’s literally the Queen that she is her energy and confidence is unmatched."

@DJMaverickZA said:

"Bonang Matheba is building a luxury multi million empire in front of us. I've been camping on their BNG Instagram and wow....she went all in for this one."

@Sasalurv said:

"Her aura, her everything is just top tier! Hardworking, beautiful, lovable, Aag man I can go on and on and on!!!"

@lindzmlangeni added:

"She really grown her brand."

@Sunflowerreal wrote:

"She really fought for her brand someone almost hijacked her beautiful brand."

SA reacts Bonang Matheba in Vietnam

Briefly News stories previously reported that an unfiltered video of Bonang Matheba in Vietnam has sparked both praise and criticism centered around her looks.

Bonang was in Vietnam to co-host the 2025 Miss Cosmo pageant with the Vietnamese presenter Bùi Đức Bảo. While she earned praise for her outfits at the Miss Cosmo pageant, one clip shared on TikTok sparked a heated debate about her facial appearance.

TikTok users flooded the comments with opinions about Bonang Matheba’s appearance in the video. The minority of the comments were on the sound advice she gave the models ahead of the Miss Cosmo 2025 competition.

