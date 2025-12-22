Bonang Matheba was in Vietnam, where she co-hosted the 2025 Miss Cosmo Pageant with Vietnamese presenter Bùi Đức Bảo

On Saturday, 20 December 2025, a video of Bonang advising the contestants was shared on TikTok

Instead of focusing on her advice, social media users debated her appearance in the video, with some defending her natural look

A clip of Bonang Matheba with no filters or make-up stirred debate. Image: Bonang

An unfiltered video of Bonang Matheba in Vietnam has sparked both praise and criticism centred around her looks.

Bonang was in Vietnam to co-host the 2025 Miss Cosmo pageant with the Vietnamese presenter Bùi Đức Bảo. While she earned praise for her outfits at the Miss Cosmo pageant, one clip shared on TikTok sparked a heated debate about her facial appearance.

On Saturday, 20 December 2025, TikTok user huyhonghamho shared a video of Bonang Matheba advising the contestants ahead of the Miss Cosmo competition. In the video, the B’Dazzled reality TV star emphasised that each contestant should feel like the most important and beautiful person on stage.

“I think it's very important that, first and foremost that the contestants have fun. You know, being on stage, it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and it goes by so quickly. So, you know, number one, I want the girls to have fun, but number two, I want each and every one of them to feel like the most beautiful, important girl on that stage,” Bonang said.

SA reacts to video of Bonang Matheba without filters

TikTok users flooded the comments with opinions about Bonang Matheba’s appearance in the video. The minority of the comments were on the sound advice she gave the models ahead of the Miss Cosmo 2025 competition. Netizens were focused on the lines on her face, which some argued were not wrinkles, while others argued that they were a sign of ageing.

Here are some of the comments:

azriella283 argued:

“It’s not wrinkles; it’s smile lines. Bonang is a happy person who’s always smiling and laughing, especially in her line of work. It happens.”

A_Gorgeous_Hun disapproved:

“I don’t understand the comments. This is how we look, natural. I actually think she looks so good.”

Lisa highlighted:

“She looks like Thuli Madonsela.”

lucaa_145 shared:

“Y'all are mocking her face, but she is literally in the city of the best skin care if she comes back extra glowy with a new face. We do not want to hear the new opinions.”

Mampandla argued:

“Everyone will age; ageing is a blessing yhazi. It's part of life. We should embrace it. Tomorrow is not guaranteed. Every birthday we celebrate shouldn't be a curse because we age, but a symbol of being blessed to see another year. Masingabganxwa akhomntu ungazoguga apha. The only way we can avoid ageing is by dying earlier.”

KeaMighty said:

“She is not ageing; there are no filters.”

Bonang Matheba stuns with make-up-free look

While her unfiltered look in Vietnam earned her both criticism and applause, a previous clip of Bonang Matheba showing off her natural face earned her praise.

The video featured the celebrated TV presenter at the L'Oréal Paris MasterClass event wearing minimal to no make-up.

