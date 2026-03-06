A viral picture and video of Babes Wodumo and Vusi Nova in bed has sparked mixed reactions online

While some social media users made jokes about the duo, others showed admiration for the couple

It remains unclear what the two artists are working on, but the Instagram posts were enough to open room for speculation

Babes Wodumo and Vusi Nova are a duo nobody saw coming. The musicians set the timeline on fire with a recent post on Instagram, and it was very steamy.

Babes and Vusi Nova get SA talking

On Friday, the As'phelelanga hitmaker posted a video that had fans ignited. Taking to Instagram, he shared steamy footage of himself and Babes Wodumo in bed, eating a fruit platter, while wearing hot lingerie.

"Wena wodumo! She’s the moonlight. She’s the air I breathe in. She’s my melody. I don’t wanna be without my baby," he wrote.

While it remained unclear what the context of the video was for, he added a "Dropping soon" at the end, giving Mzansi an idea.

As the video progresses, a camera can be seen while they are in the bedroom, making it clear that it was a music video shoot.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Instagram video

Some fans did not believe that Babes and Vusi were dating. They have their own relationship history. Babes was rumoured to be dating Amaroto group member Sabelo Zuma, after she posted a photo of herself lying on his chest.

Whereas, for years, speculations about Vusi Nova's sexuality gained traction, with people even speculating that he dated bestie Somizi Mhlongo.

Below are some of the most hilarious reactions online:

Mmanare. Mabala gushed:

"Oh, wow, Vusi, your music soothes our heart and this song, oh my God! It's so beautiful to listen to. With this song, you did something I've never heard before. Your singing voice is so amazing."

@ximixoni joked:

"Haha bathong. Y’all dragging Vusi with the Assupol Life cover punchline! But if it’s true, at least the policy pays out quick. Claims within 24 hours raw! Who’s got the tea though? Spill properly, manje!"

@FortuneNtokozo2 reacted:

"I can't wait to see how this one unfolds."

Babes Wodumo speaks on dating after Mampintsha

In a previous report from Briefly News, during a radio interview on Gagasi FM, Babes Womdumo revealed how a man broke her heart when she tried dating after losing her husband.

A fan asked Babes Wodumo live on-air if she has found a new man because she deserves happiness. Babes laughed and responded, "For now, nothing has happened because I am more focused on work. The person I found just posted another woman on social media. So that was when I saw that the umjolo (relationships) are not my thing. I am fine with my Sponge. God will give me a second husband."

