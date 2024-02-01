Babes Wodumo is said to be back on the dating scene and has found love

The Wololo hitmaker is allegedly in a relationship with Amaroto's Sabelo "Zuma" a year after Mampintsha passed

The couple has reportedly been spotted together on several occasions and are deeply in love, and fans are here for it

Babes Wodumo's alleged new boyfriend has been revealed over a year since Mampintsha died. Images: babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo has allegedly found love again just over a year since her husband, Mampintsha, passed away. Babes is said to be dating fellow entertainer, Sabelo Zuma, who has allegedly been supporting Babes' comeback.

Babes Wodumo's alleged new boyfriend unveiled

Just over a year after mourning her husband and raising concerns about her mental health, Babes Wodumo is said to be back on the dating scene.

According to ZiMoja, the Wololo hitmaker has been seen with Amapiano star, Sabelo Zuma, who goes by Zuma of Amaroto, though they are also believed to be cousins.

Moreover, it's said that Zuma has been active in helping Babes revive her career and for this couple, Aaliyah's Age Ain't Nothing But a Number allegedly rings true.

This wasn't the first time Mzansi speculated about Babes' love life. Previously, the Gqom sensation was said to have soft-launched her man with a photo lying on his chest, with no mention of it being Zuma or not.

Mzansi weighs in on Babes Wodumo's relationship

Netizens couldn't be more happy for Babes and wished her well in her relationship:

Nonkulu45164022 speculated:

"Apparently, they are cousins."

VeeSaneli wasn't impressed:

"Celebs and recycling."

Kazie Nkhocie encouraged Babes:

"You deserve it, babe."

Khanyiswa Ngamntwini said:

"Life goes on."

Malefatshe Gladys wrote:

"Congrats, babe. Enjoy life, you're still young."

Babes Wodumo shows off son's dance moves

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's son, Sponge's adorable dance moves that had netizens in their feelings:

ayanda_amangubo said:

"Sponge is his parents' child, shame. Born with rhythm!"

The young boy couldn't resist the Gqom sounds, and his mama caught him dancing how his late dad used to back in his prime.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News