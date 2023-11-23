Like father like son? Mampintsha's vibrant spirit is living on through Sponge Wodumo

Babes Wodumo recorded the young boy dancing to a Gqom track in a viral video

Mzansi showed love to Sponge, saying he takes after his parents and might have a future in entertainment

Sponge Wodumo takes after his parents Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo and showed off his dance moves. Images: babes_wodumo

Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo's son Sponge is a superstar in the making. The young boy was recorded in a viral video dancing to a fire Gqom track just like his dad used to do. Mzansi couldn't get enough of the viral clip and cheered him on.

Mampintsha's son dances in viral video

Sponge Wodumo is definitely his parents' child. Babes Wodumo is raising a star in her son with her late husband, Mampintsha.

Many remember when Shimora was at the peak of his career with Big Nuz and had fans wrapped around his finger with his infectious vocals and belly-giggling dance moves.

Looks like Sponge took after his dad when he was recorded casually dancing to an unknown Gqom track with his tummy and had fans in their feelings. Here's the clip:

Previously, Babes Wodumo had the country worried when she posted an alarming message on her Instagram page. However, it appears all that is behind her.

Mzansi shows love to Sponge Wodumo

There's no doubt that fans love Sponge's vibrant dance moves and cheered him on in the comments section:

ayanda_amangubo said:

"Sponge is his parents' child, shame. Born with rhythm!"

ongezwamsweli pointed out:

"Look at his face while he's dancing!"

tum3lo_ hoped:

"May he grow to be just like daddy."

stone_lindaar wrote:

"It's the rhythm for me ke sana!"

zubanecaroline posted:

"Like father, like son."

stf.kisa said:

"Definitely the next superstar."

pearlmngoms responded:

"He is a star!"

Babes Wodumo makes musical return

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed that Babes Wodumo was set to make a stellar comeback into the music scene with a new album in late November 2023.

The unfortunate decline of Babes' stardom recently had fans comparing her potential to that of Tyla, who seemingly became an overnight sensation.

