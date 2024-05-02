Lil Tay's net worth: How rich is the young star today?

Lil Tay, born Claire Hope, was 10 years old when she became an instant sensation on the internet. She would flaunt bundles of cash, rap, and brag about her wealth. Shortly after her viral rise in 2018, she disappeared from the limelight before re-emerging in 2023. This article looks at Lil Tay's net worth.

Lil Tay built her online persona around flexing wealth, including designer clothes, high-end cars, and enormous mansions in LA and Vancouver. However, she had a troubled childhood behind the scenes, which led to fans speculating that her family was using her for money.

Lil Tay's profile summary

Birth name Claire Eileen Qi Hope Legal name Tay Tian Date of birth July 29, 2007 Age 16 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American-Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Asian-Caucasian Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Gender Female Parents Former realtor Angela Tian (mother) Lawyer Christopher John Hope (father) Siblings Half-brother Jason Tian Profession Singer, internet influencer Genre Hip-hop, pop Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube Spotify

What is Lil Tay's net worth in 2024?

Tay's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources, including Wealthy Persons and Gorilla Overview, estimate it to be between $500,000 and $2 million. During a 2018 interview with influencer Jake Paul, she revealed that she made billions.

I make billions okay like I make so much money that I could build like a whole entire new country okay. I know that I make much more money than you (Jake Paul).

Lil Tay's house and cars

The influencer shoots her videos in luxurious homes. While giving Wolfie a tour of her Beverly Hills house, she said she has five houses, adding that she had lost count of the ones she owns.

It was later revealed that her mother, Angela, who worked as a Vancouver-based real estate agent for Pacific Place Group, used company homes to shoot her daughter's videos. Lil Tay's cars, which she used as props in her videos, belonged to her mother's co-workers. Angela later resigned before Pacific Place could fire her for using company property, according to Daily Hive.

Why is Lil Tay so rich?

In early 2018, Lil Tay started showing her fans her seemingly lavish lifestyle with fancy cars, designer clothes, and stacks of cash. As her fame grew, she collaborated with other famous influencers like Diplo, Chief Keef, and Jake Paul.

The rapper also recorded videos with famous artists like the late XXXTentacion. She released her first single, Money Way, in March 2018. Her lyrics were filled with expletives and claims of living a luxurious life while calling herself the 'youngest flexer of the century'.

She came under fire for appropriating hip-hop culture and using the N-word. In her interview with Juju Sang of ABC News, Tay revealed she is not bothered by the hate on social media.

People think it's funny, I guess, cause I'm 9 years old and I've accomplished so much. I'm the youngest flexer. I can do anything I like. If they don't believe me, I don't care.

Tay stopped being active on social media in June 2018. She later resurfaced in April 2021 with an Instagram post accusing her father of being responsible for her internet hiatus. Her latest song, Sucker 4 Green (Money), was released in September 2023.

Lil Tay's parents' custody battle affected her rising fame

Tay was residing in Los Angeles with her mother, Angela Tian when she first gained internet popularity. In late 2018, her father, Christopher Hope, won a custody battle against her mother, and the court ordered that she move to Vancouver, Canada.

The influencer later told The Daily Beast that her father returned to her life because of the money she was making. He even trademarked her name.

I didn't see him for multiple years. He never saw me for so long, it's obvious he just came back because he wants money.

While talking to HollywoodLife, Christopher denied being after Lil Tay's money. He claimed he was acting in her daughter's best interest.

I do not think a 10-year-old girl should be put in those situations and made to drop out of school so that she can make money for other people. Everyone else involved in this situation is motivated by money and the possibility of making money off of my daughter. I am not fighting about money; I am fighting for my daughter – for her happiness and her future.

Angela and Tay were able to return to Los Angeles in October 2020. Tay's brother Jason established a GoFundMe account in 2021 to raise money to cover legal fees as she battles to get away from her alleged abusive father, who has failed to pay over $400 thousand in child support.

FAQs

Though controversial, Lil Tay's influence has grown since becoming a social media sensation. Here are some frequently asked questions about her.

What age was Lil Tay when she became famous?

The internet personality was 10 when she became famous in early 2018. She gained recognition for releasing expletive-filled rap videos and feuding with other internet personalities, including YouTuber RiceGum and Woah Vicky.

Did Lil Tay die?

Lil Tay is still alive but was previously the subject of a major death hoax in August 2023. A post shared on her Instagram revealed she had passed away alongside her elder half-brother Jason.

Tay later told TMZ that someone had hijacked her account and made the false claims. Meta was able to give her back control of the account.

I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken and struggling to even find the right words to say...My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours regarding me.

Where is Lil Tay from?

The internet personality was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Her mother later relocated to Vancouver, Canada, where Tay was raised alongside her half-brother Jason Tian. The influencer's father, Christopher Hope, is a Vancouver-based attorney.

What is Lil Tay's real name?

She was born Claire Eileen Qi Hope but later dropped the name to take her mother's last name. Her current legal name is Tay Tian.

Lil Tay's net worth today has been made possible by her internet popularity. She is also carving her path in the music industry despite her family drama.

