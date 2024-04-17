JoJo Siwa's net worth: A look at the dance sensation's wealth

JoJo Siwa was just 9 years old when she made her television debut on the reality show Dance Moms. She has since built a thriving brand with expanded influence in the entertainment industry. This article explores JoJo Siwa's net worth and the sources of her income.

JoJo Siwa at the Industry Dance Awards held at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

From her early beginnings on the competitive dance circuit to her breakout success on reality television, JoJo Siwa has leveraged her talents and entrepreneurial spirit to build an empire that spans music, merchandise, and media. She was featured on TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influent People list in 2020 and later appeared on the 2022 Forbes list for 30 Under 30 – Hollywood & Entertainment.

JoJo Siwa's profile summary

Full birth name Joelle Joanie Siwa Nicknames JoJo with the Bow Bow Date of birth May 19, 2003 Age 20 years in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Omaha, Nebraska, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (1.74 m/174 cm) Weight Approx. 54 kg (119 lbs) Hair colour Blonde (Natural brown) Eye colour Green Sexual orientation Pansexual Parents Jessalynn Siwa (mother), Dr Tom Siwa (father) Siblings Jayden Siwa (older brother) Profession Dancer, actor, singer, internet personality Years active 2013 to date Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) YouTube Official website jojosiwa.com

How much is JoJo Siwa's net worth in 2024?

The dancer has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla. She earns from various money-making ventures, including her dance career, acting, singing, business, and reality television.

What is JoJo Siwa's salary?

Her earnings vary from her various projects. She received around $125,000 upon signing on the Dancing with the Stars in 2021. During her appearance on Dance Moms, she made $2,000 per episode, i.e., $64,000 for the two seasons she was on the reality show.

JoJo Siwa's YouTube salary is around $9 million annually. Her second channel, @jojosiwa, has over 232,000 subscribers. The dancer's bows collection earns her about $16 million yearly.

Her 2019 debut tour, D.R.E.A.M The Tour, was estimated to have made her approximately $27 million. Billboard estimated that she sold over half a million tickets to more than 82 concerts.

The talented dancer also earns from private bookings when people request her presence at certain events. JoJo Siwa's booking price varies between $300,000 and $500,000, depending on the event's location, duration, and time.

JoJo Siwa's house

Customized JoJo Siwa's room. Photo: @itsjojosiwa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The multi-talented star owns a $3.5 million Mediterranean-style mansion in Tarzana, a suburb in California. She purchased the 6,111-square-foot property in late 2019 at 16 years old and moved in with her parents and older brother, Jayden. The house features six bedrooms, two living spaces, and seven full bathrooms.

JoJo Siwa's car collection

JoJo Siwa's customized BMW M4 and Lamborghini Urus. Photo: @itsjojosiwa on Instagram, Mega on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The singer is known for customizing her car collection. She has been spotted with the following models:

Custom Tesla Model X: It is wrapped in a patchwork of her face, including her blonde ponytail with her signature bow.

It is wrapped in a patchwork of her face, including her blonde ponytail with her signature bow. Custom BMW M4 convertible: Her parents gave her the car in December 2018 when she was 16 years old, ahead of her D.R.E.A.M The Tour.

Her parents gave her the car in December 2018 when she was 16 years old, ahead of her D.R.E.A.M The Tour. Lamborghini Urus: She bought this car in June 2022 and later customized it. Its market price is estimated to be $220,000

How did JoJo Siwa get so rich?

The multi-talented artist has built a multi-million empire through various avenues, as highlighted;

Reality television: JoJo Siwa first gained fame as a dancer on the reality television shows Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms alongside her mother, Jessalynn Siwa.

JoJo Siwa first gained fame as a dancer on the reality television shows and alongside her mother, Jessalynn Siwa. YouTube: She established herself on YouTube, where many of her videos have millions of views.

She established herself on YouTube, where many of her videos have millions of views. Music: Siwa has released several popular songs like Boomerang, Karma, Hold The Drama, Kid in a Candy Store, and I Can Make U Dance, which have gained significant attention.

Siwa has released several popular songs like and which have gained significant attention. Merchandise sales: JoJo launched her line of hair bows, her signature accessory, with the fashion company Claire's.

JoJo launched her line of hair bows, her signature accessory, with the fashion company Claire's. Tours: In 2018, Siwa announced that she would be going on her first major concert tour, visiting over 52 cities across the United States and Canada.

In 2018, Siwa announced that she would be going on her first major concert tour, visiting over 52 cities across the United States and Canada. Acting: She has appeared in projects like Blurt!, School of Rock, Middle School Moguls, The Angry Birds Movie 2, The J Team, a nd AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead.

She has appeared in projects like nd Endorsement deals: In 2017, Siwa signed an overall talent deal with Nickelodeon. Under the contract, she collaborates on various projects such as music, licensing products, and shows.

JoJo Siwa during the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

JoJo Siwa's net worth today makes her one of the wealthiest young artists in the industry. She is not just a performer with a vibrant personality but a brand, role model, and business mogul.

READ ALSO: Rui Hachimura's parents: Makiko and Zakari Jabil (pictures)

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about basketballer Rui Hachimura's parents. The LA Lakers forward is the first Japanese-born athlete to be drafted in the first round of the NBA draft.

Rui is half Japanese and half African, which makes him a minority in predominantly monocultural Japan. The article provides more on his origins.

Source: Briefly News