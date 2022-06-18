Who is Sophia Lucia? Age, family, profession, movies, profiles, net worth

Sophia Lucia is a talented American dancer, reality TV star, and entrepreneur. She gained fame after appearing on the Lifetime series Dance Moms season three as part of the replacement team. Sophia holds the Guinness World Record for 55 consecutive contemporary dance pirouettes and has won several National Championship Dance titles.

Lucia holds the Guinness World Record for the highest number of consecutive pirouettes.

Source: Instagram

Sophia Lucia started dancing at the tender age of two. She enrolled for dancing classes early and was already competing by the time she was three. Read on below to discover her fantastic journey to pirouette stardom.

Sophia Lucia's profiles summary and bio

Full name Sophia Maria Lucia Date of birth 7th September 2002 Age 19 years in 2022 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Light brown Gender Female Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Unknown Parents Mike and Jackie Lucia Siblings Brother Vin Lucia Profession Dancer, actress, dance teacher Social media profiles Instagram TikTok Twitter

Sophia Lucia's age and early life

The pirouette prodigy was born on 7th September 2002, in San Diego, California, United States. She is 19 years old in 2022. Her parents are Mike and Jackie Lucia, and she has an older brother called Vin. Sophia has been dancing since she was two years old.

The child star was homeschooled and trained for ballet at the Master Ballet Academy in Arizona. She also attended practice classes at the San Diego Dance Centre and RT Dance Academy. Since 2016, the pirouette record holder has been associated with the Rhythmic Gymnastics School.

Sophia Lucia's boyfriend

Lucia's boyfriend is also a skilled artist.

Source: Instagram

The Guinness World Record holder is dating a fellow dancer, whose name she is yet to reveal but often refers to him as E. In a previous Instagram post, she revealed he is a supportive partner. It is not clear how long the two have been together.

Sophia Lucia's profession

Sophia started dancing at two years and was already competing by the time she was three years. She began training at the San Diego Dance Centre in Poway, California and is proficient in jazz, contemporary, ballet and tap.

Lucia gained fame in 2013 when she joined season three of Dance Moms alongside her mother, Jackie. The duo was invited to the Lifetime show as part of the replacement team. On 30th March 2013, she set the new official Guinness World Record of 55 consecutive contemporary pirouettes. No one is yet to break the record.

Sophia has participated in numerous television shows, including Dancing with the Stars, Shake It Up, Dance Moms, So You Think You Can Dance, America's Got Talent and the X-Factor. The pirouette record holder has also won several awards, including;

Favourite Dancer 17 & Under in 2013 at the Industry Dance Awards

Junior Female Best Dancer in 2014 at The Dance Awards

Gold and silver medals at the Verna International Ballet Competition in Varna, Bulgaria.

Sophia is currently a celebrity trainer at Celebrity Faculty and travels to various studios to teach aspiring artists. She has also diversified into acting and made her acting debut in 2010 in the film The Shirley Temple Story as child star icon Shirley Temple.

Sophia Lucia's movies and television shows

Project Year Role So You Think You Can Dance 2016 (Season 13) Dancer A Nutcracker Christmas 2016 Sadie Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn 2015 Russian kid America's Got Talent 2013 (Season 8) Contestant Dancing with the Stars 2013 (Season 16) Dancer Dance Moms 2013 (Season 3) Dancer Shake It Up 2012 Guest artist The Shirley Temple Story 2010 Shirley Temple

Sophia Lucia's net worth

Lucia's net worth is estimated at between $450,000 and $500,000 in 2022. The 19-year-old earns from dance, acting, endorsements, and her entrepreneurial ventures.

Sophia Lucia's height

The pirouette record holder stands at 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) and measures 32-24.5-34. Her eye colour is brown, while her hair is light brown.

How many pirouettes can Sophia Lucia do?

The highest she has ever done is 55 consecutive pirouettes back in March 2013 at the San Diego Dance Center in Poway, California. Sophia Lucia's pirouette record is the highest number done by any artist, earning her a Guinness World Record certificate.

Sophia has been dancing since she was two years old.

Source: Instagram

Can Sophia Lucia still do 55 pirouettes?

In a previous social media post, the talented dancer revealed she can do numerous consecutive pirouettes, but it would hurt her. Turning that fast 55 times can lead to swelling, itching, face turning purple, and even some breaking some hand blood vessels due to the spinning pressure.

What is Sophia Lucia famous for?

She is famous for being one of the greatest child dancers and holding the Guinness World Record for the highest consecutive pirouettes at ten years old. She has also been part of numerous dance competitions and reality shows.

Why did Sophia from Dance Moms leave?

She and her mother left the show after her grandfather suffered a heart attack. They wanted to be close to him as he recovered, and Sophia's mother did not want any controversy for her.

Sophia Lucia remains one of the most talented artists of her generation. However, her achievement did not happen overnight, as she had to go through hours of thorough training to perfect her skills. To become the best, you have to put in the work.

