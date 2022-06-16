Who is Heather Clem? Age, children, ethnicity, ex-husband, profession, profiles

Heather Clem is better known as the second ex-wife of radio presenter Bubba Clem. Apart from her relationship with Bubba, she is a famous American model, fitness instructor, and actress. Some of her notable films include The Merman Prince for El Presidente Emperor Warlord and Crafting with Connie!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bubba the Love Sponge and his wife Heather Clem arrive at the 26th annual Adult Video News Awards Show at the Mandalay Bay Events Center January 10, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Her marriage to her ex-husband became rocky after the infamous intimate-related video linking her to the former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan found its way to the public. Here is a glimpse into her life.

Heather Clem’s profiles and bio

Full name Heather Clem Year of birth July 1, 1974 Heather Clem’s age 48 years in 2022 Place of birth West Virginia, the United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Cancer Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Arizona Famous as Entrepreneur, fitness instructor, modelling Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Bubba the Love Sponge (2007-2011) Height 5 feet 8 inches Children Julia Champ Instagram @heatherdcole

Early life

Heather was born on July 1, 1974, in West Virginia, USA. The actress has managed to keep her personal life away from the public as there is no information about Heather Clem’s parents. However, it is alleged that she graduated from the University of Arizona.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Career

Her talent and charm have seen her bag some fancy roles as an actress. She has also taken up the role of assistant director in some projects. She currently works as a fitness instructor.

Who is Heather Clem’s ex-husband?

The actress married Todd Alan Clem, popular as Bubba the Love Sponge, in January 2007 in Florida. They had started dating casually in 2006, but their relationship became severe with time. Their marriage hit rock bottom, and the two separated in March 2011 and were officially divorced in September 2011. The couple did not have any biological children.

However, the two have children from previous relationships. Heather has a daughter named Julia Champ, whereas Bubba has a son named Tyler from a previous relationship.

When did Hogan sleep with Heather Clem?

TV personality Terry Bollea aka Hulk Hogan attends a press conference to discuss legal action being brought on his behalf October 15, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Gerardo Mora

Source: Getty Images

In 2012, an illicit tape that involved Heather and Terry Bollea, popularly known as Hulk Hogan, found its way to the public. The footage was released by Gawker, a New York-based media company.

Interestingly, Heather’s ex-husband and Hulk Hogan were best friends before the actress came into the picture. According to a report released before the tape, it is alleged that Bubba the Love Sponge filmed it. Heather also claimed that her ex-husband had once asked her while they were still dating to have intimate relations with Hogan.

After the video found its way to the public, it was evident that Bubba Clem was aware of the filming. It is alleged that at the end of the video, he is quoted telling his wife;

If we ever need to retire, here is our ticket.

The illicit video did not go well with Hulk Hogan. It brought an abrupt end to years of their friendship. Finally, however, Hogan sued the couple for invasion of his privacy.

The suit was settled later, accompanied by a public apology. Hogan also sued Nick Denton, the owner of Gawker, for violating his right to privacy.

During that time, Heather revealed that she had met with Hogan several times, including four times in her bedroom, at Hogan’s residential home, and Bubba’s studio. The former WWE heavyweight champion received $140 million in damages from Gawker in 2016.

Is Bubba the Love Sponge still married?

The fitness model and instructor has not yet declared to be in any relationship after her divorce. Her fans presume that she is single.

Bubba the love sponge is sighted at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 21, 2010 in Homestead, Florida. Photo: Uri Schanker

Source: Getty Images

Where is Bubba the Love Sponge now?

After his divorce from his second wife, Heather, Todd dated Nicole L’Ange from 2012 to 2017. However, it is unclear whether the famous radio personality is in a relationship or single.

Heather Clem remains an admirable fitness enthusiast and television model. At five feet eight inches tall, she remains a perfect figure in her late 40s. Her talent and zeal for doing what she loves have made her name herself in the modelling and fitness industry.

READ ALSO: Who is Julian Henry De Niro? Age, parents, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Julian Henry De Niro. He is one of those children born to highly prominent members of society, and he has attained a sort of celebrity status as a result. It may look like his path has already been carved because not only are his parents famous, but they are also the custodians of a wealth of legacy and finance that appears to be embedded in the family name.

Julian Henry De Niro may be the son of parents who are legends in the American movie industry, but it has not pressured him to follow that familial thread. He has neither picked up the brush as a painter as his grandparents did but what Henry has done is create his path to success by modelling for brands.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News