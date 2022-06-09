Julie Nolke is no new name in the entertainment world. Young at age and at heart, she has earned herself a spot in the showbiz industry. Many know her as a famous YouTuber, especially for the rib-cracking series Explaining the Pandemic to My Past Self, but she is so much more. She also doubles up as a writer, comedian, and actress. Catch a glimpse of her exciting life here.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Julie Nolke attends the 6th Edition Of Buffer Festival at St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts on September 30, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Brian de Rivera Simon

Source: Getty Images

With so much fame and wealth, the Canadian-born YouTuber enjoys her successful career. Her passion, talent, and zeal is paying off, as Julie Nolke's net worth is believed to be about $1 million. This is from her lucrative career in the entertainment industry.

Julie Nolke's profiles and bio

Full name Julie Marie Nolke Nickname Julie Year of birth August 24, 1990 Age 31 years in 2022 Place of birth Calgary, Canada Julie Nolke's nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Virgo Gender Female Famous as YouTuber, comedian, actress, writer Height 5 feet 7 inches TikTok YouTube Twitter Instagram @julienolke Patreon Facebook Contact and email carolyn@grandwaveentertainment.com Net worth Approx. $1 million

Julie Nolke's age

On August 24, 1990, the comedian was born in Calgary, Canada, to her parents. She celebrated her 31st birthday in 2021. Her father's name is David Nolke, while her mother's name is Cheryl Nolke. After completing high school, she joined York University to study for a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts. She graduated in 2012.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Content creator Julie Nolke attends the 7th Annual Buffer Festival Gala Awards Show red carpet at TIFF Bell Lightbox on October 06, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Dominik Magdziak Photography

Source: Getty Images

Julie Nolke's height and weight

The creative stands at 5 feet 7 inches and weighs approximately 60kgs. Her body measurements in 2021 were reported to be 35-24-35.

What does Julie Nolke do for a living?

The YouTube personality and comedian's fame have dramatically risen over the years. Her film parodies and recipe tutorials have made a name for herself in the competitive industry and gained thousands of fans worldwide.

She commenced her YouTube career in 2011 while still at the University. She is famous for her movie sketches and recipe tutorials. She also writes the scripts for her videos. In 2021, the YouTuber's series Explaining the Pandemic to My Past Self earned her a nomination for Webby Award.

She started with her YouTube channel name as Feeling Peckish but later changed the name to Julie Nolke. She has amassed a massive following of about 1.7 million subscribers on her YouTube channel as of 10 June 2022.

Julie Nolke's movies include:

Exquisite (2014)

(2014) Oil Men (2017)

(2017) Hashtag Apocalypse (2019)

(2019) TallBoyz (2019)

(2019) What We Do in the Shadows (2020)

(2020) Working' Moms (2020)

(2020) Secret Society of Second Born Royals (2020)

(2020) Run the Burbs

In 2020, she was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Short at the Toronto Sketchfest Best of the Fest Award for her YouTube video When you Buy Adult Toys Online.

Julie Nolke's net worth

Nolke's net worth has been increasing as of late. In 2022 her worth is estimated to be about $1 million. She does paid partnerships with various brand integrations, such as Tastemade, where she is a food vlogger. She has also collaborated with other brands such as Jen Phanomrat (Just Eat Life), Frankie Celenza (Frankie Cooks), Gunnarolla (Gunnarolla), Amazon's Prime Video Canada, and Warner Bros, Canada.

Is Julie Nolke married?

According to most websites, the comedian is married. Julie Nolke's husband is known as Samuel Larson. According to his Instagram page, he is a writer, filmmaker, videographer, and director. The pair married in 2019.

Julie Nolke is a YouTube personality widely known for her talent and passion for the entertainment world. Her hilarious content has seen her amass a huge following on her social media platforms and, at the same time, become a source of inspiration to many.

READ ALSO: Who is Ashley Tervort? Age, boyfriend, OnlyFans, measurements, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Ashley Tervort, an American fashion model and social media personality. She is known for uploading stunning pictures of herself on her various social media pages. Keep reading to discover more fascinating facts about the gorgeous model.

Tervort continues to gain fame but remains a very private person, especially when it comes to her personal life. What is her current net worth as a fashion model and influencer? Does she have a boyfriend? Find out more about Ashley Tervort right here.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News