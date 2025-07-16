Tarek El Moussa's net worth: How much the real estate mogul earns

Tarek has emerged as a prominent figure in the U.S. real estate industry. He started as a co-host for HGTV’s Flip or Flop and built a reputation as a real estate mogul. Tarek El Moussa's net worth of $15 million reflects his financial acumen since he started his career. He once shared in an interview:

I was once broke…but I had a vision. I wanted to be a real estate agent. A builder. I didn't want a job I wanted freedom.

Tarek El Moussa during VeeCon 2024 on August 10, 2024 and at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on December 06, 2022. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino, Frazer Harrison/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tarek El Moussa has an estimated net worth of $15 million .

. He is an American real estate investor and TV personality.

and TV personality. El Moussa started his house-flipping business with his ex-wife , Christina, at 21.

, Christina, at 21. He has a series of companies, including TEM Capital and Tarek Buys Houses.

Profile summary

Full name Tarek Gustave El Moussa Gender Male Date of birth August 21, 1981 Age 43 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Long Beach, California, USA Current residence Newport Beach, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Lebanese-Belgian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6 ft 2 in (188 cm) Weight 169 lbs (77 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Dominique El Moussa Siblings Angelique Relationship status Married Spouse Heather Rae Young (married October 23, 2021) Ex-spouse Christina Haack (2009-2018) Children Three School Sunny Hills High School, Fullerton, California Profession Real estate investor, TV personality, host Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) LinkedIn

Tarek El Moussa's net worth is $15 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former co-host of Flip or Flop has an estimated net worth of $15 million.

He built his wealth through multiple business endeavours. His success did not come overnight. He set clear goals early in life. He shared on his website:

I fought tooth and nail for every ounce of my success. I had a vision of what I wanted my life to be and I never gave up on it.

Facts about Tarek El Moussa. Photo: @tarekelmoussa on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Tarek El Moussa's monthly income?

Tarek El Moussa's salary is an average $675,000. The reality TV star and business mogul noted that he makes an average of 15 real estate transactions monthly with a profit of about $45,000. He told US Magazine:

We are probably averaging in Southern California about 15 transactions a month, and we’re wholesaling. [With] those 15 transactions, our average profit per deal, I think, comes in at about $45,000.

How did Tarek El Moussa accumulate his wealth?

The American investor has an interest in different sectors, including real estate and media. Below is a look at his entrepreneurial journey:

Tarek El Moussa's journey to success began with real estate

The American investor and TV personality began as a real estate agent at age 21. He earned his license and worked as a realtor in Southern California.

In 2008, the housing market faced a major downturn, affecting Tarek's business, which he ran with his ex-wife, Christina Haack. They restrategised and began to flip houses.

The couple bought distressed properties, renovated and resold them. In the meantime, they traded their $6,000-per-month home for a $700 apartment.

Tarek El Moussa at The Empire State Building on February 06, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

He landed a deal with HGTV for a show

After Tarek completed his first house flip with Christina, they filmed an audition tape of themselves flipping a house from start to finish. HGTV approved the footage, and they launched the Flip or Flop show in 2013.

The show, which ran for nine years, from 2013 to 2022, had the couple sharing insights into the good and bad sides of real estate flipping. Its IMDb profile revealed that it had ten seasons with 155 episodes.

Mentorship programmes through TV series

He launched Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa on HGTV in 2020. Through the TV show, he mentors those who want to pursue a career in house flipping.

Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, also launched a family-centred reality show, The Flipping El Moussas. It premiered in March 2023. As HGTV published, they use the platform to share personal and professional journeys as newlyweds and real estate experts.

Tarek El Moussa's companies span multiple sectors

Below is an overview of his companies and what they offer:

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED on June 5, 2022. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

TEM Capital

As published on its LinkedIn page, the private real estate investment company's goal is to help people find success through real estate. The firm sources properties, underwrites, and manages.

Tarek Buys Houses

Focused on purchasing distressed single-family homes, Tarek Buys Houses is a wholesale and fix‑and‑flip company. The company renovates and either resells or refinances the properties.

Since he started his flipping business, Tarek El Moussa has flipped over 200 houses. As the Realtor published, he reportedly has 80 rental properties in Oklahoma and 30 or 40 rental properties in California.

Homeschooled by Tarek

This leadership programme, run by Tarek, trains people with an interest in the real estate world to succeed in it. Several programmes have been developed from which prospective students can choose.

Other companies El Moussas has are Home by THEM, a luxury home line, and The Agentcy by Tarek.

Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina, in November 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Who makes more money, Christina or Tarek?

Christina reportedly makes more money than her ex-husband, Tarek. As Celebrity Net Worth shared, she is worth $25 million.

Frequently asked questions

How much do Tarek and Christina get paid per episode? They made $10,000 per episode, which increased to $40,000 per episode.

They made $10,000 per episode, which increased to $40,000 per episode. How much does Tarek make per show? His pay increased to $40,000 per episode after initially making $10,000 per show.

His pay increased to $40,000 per episode after initially making $10,000 per show. What is Heather Ray El Moussa's net worth? According to TheThing, she is worth $3 million.

According to TheThing, she is worth $3 million. How many houses has Tarek flipped? He has reportedly flipped more than 1,000 homes.

Conclusion

Tarek El Moussa’s net worth of $15 million was built through real estate, television, and investing. His success from Flip or Flop and Flipping 101 significantly contributed to his net worth.

READ MORE: Heather Rae Young Playboy: facts about her previous life

As Briefly.co.za published, Heather Rae is an American actress, model, and luxury real estate agent known for her role as Jesicca in the Malibu Tapes film.

Heather Rae is famous for her marriage to Tarek El Moussa, an American television personality.

Source: Briefly News