Alabama Barker's net worth: Is Travis Barker's daughter rich?

Alabama Barker's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million, thanks to her multifaceted career as an entertainer and social media influencer. She said during an interview:

Growing up with my dad's music, I was surrounded by so much passion and creativity. He’s been my biggest inspiration, not just musically, but in how he approaches his craft and work ethic.

Alabama, Travis Barker's daughter. Photo: @alabamaluellabarker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Alabama is the second child of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler , an actress and former Miss USA.

, an actress and former Miss USA. She had her TV debut as a baby in 2006 when she appeared in MTV's reality show Meet the Barkers .

when she appeared in MTV's reality show . Travis' daughter has secured brand deals with top companies , including the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.

, including the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing. She is the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian.

Profile summary

Full name Alabama Luella Barker Gender Female Date of birth 24 December 2005 Age 19 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Calabasas, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Weight 45 kilograms (99 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel-blue Father Travis Barker Mother Shanna Moakler Siblings 3 (1 biological sibling and 2 half-siblings) Marital status Dating Boyfriend Scooter Jackson Profession TV personality, singer, model, social media influencer Net worth $1-$5 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube Snapchat

What is Alabama Barker's net worth?

Alabama's net worth is estimated between $1 million and $5 million, according to HotNewHipHop and Distractify. She has built her legacy and career outside her parents' wealth. In a February 2023 Q&A, she talked about her goal in life, saying:

I want to own multiple businesses and be an entrepreneur in general. I want my makeup line and a TV show by chance… If the music industry calls my name, I am down for that, too, because I have been doing music and playing instruments since I was about five.

Facts about Alabama Barker. Photo: @alabamaluellabarker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Her celebrity parents influenced her journey to fame

Growing up, Alabama was exposed to the entertainment industry, often attending high-profile events and appearing on reality TV shows with her parents. She had her TV debut and rose to fame as a baby when she appeared in MTV's reality show Meet the Barkers in 2006.

What does Alabama do for a living?

She is involved in music, fashion, modelling and social media influencing. Below is an insight into her career:

Music and reality TV pursuit

Alabama is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, rapper, and singer. She shot her first music video for the song Our House at 11 in October 2017. She co-wrote the song with her father, Travis, John Feldman, and Rachel West.

Her other singles include Mistletoe and Heartbreaker. She also did a music video for Vogue in 2024. In 2023, she experimented with rap, lip-syncing to a new song on TikTok.

She has also appeared on shows like E! Live from the Red Carpet, The Kardashians, Kids React, and Teens Wanna Know, as per her IMDb profile.

Alabama Barker at the Alexander Runway Show in June 2024. Photo: John Nacion/WireImage)

Source: Getty Images

Brands collaborations

Alabama Barker partnered with Pretty Little Thing (PLT) in 2022 to create a clothing line. She became the company's brand ambassador at the age of 16. She has also collaborated with brands like Ipsy and Public Desire.

She is a trendsetter on social media

Alabama is a social media star with over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 5.5 million followers on TikTok as of June 2025. Her online journey began in 2016 with a YouTube video My Full Glam Makeup Routine | Alabama Barker.

Alabama enjoys a lavish lifestyle

In 2023, during the Christmas period, Travis Barker gave Alabama a $25,000 Birkin bag. In 2024, he also gave her and her brother Landon Asher matching Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons worth $140,000 each, as E! News reported. In March 2024, she posted a picture of herself in front of a Maybach car with the caption:

When I pop out, call me Cujo, I'm A BIG DOG.

Shanna Moakler's daughter has also travelled with a private jet and yacht. She also goes on vacations to places like the Bahamas.

Alabama Barker at the Beautycon™ Los Angeles 2023 in September 2023. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Alabama is the stepdaughter of one of the Kardashians

Four years after Alabama Barker's mom and Travis divorced in 2008, he married Kourtney Kardashian in 2022, making Alabama Kourtney's stepdaughter.

Besides having access to some of Kourtney's designer dresses, the US Sun reported that Kourtney gifted Alabama a diamond necklace for her 18th birthday.

She lives in a multimillion-dollar house in California

Alabama Barker's house in Calabasas, California, where she lives, belongs to her father. Page Six reported that the house was bought for $2.8 million close to Kourtney's $9 million mansion.

Alabama Barker posed with a Maybach car. Photo: @alabamaluellabarker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Who is Alabama Barker? She is the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler.

She is the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler. How old is Alabama Barker? As of June 2025, she is 19 years old

As of June 2025, she is 19 years old What is Shanna Moakler's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Does Travis Scott have four kids? Travis Barker has four children: Landon, Alabama, Atiana, and Rocky Thirteen. Atiana is his stepdaughter from Shanna Moakler, while the other three are his biological kids.

Travis Barker has four children: Landon, Alabama, Atiana, and Rocky Thirteen. Atiana is his stepdaughter from Shanna Moakler, while the other three are his biological kids. Who is Alabama's boyfriend? His name is Scooter Jackson, a UCLA football player.

Alabama Barker's net worth at her age shows she still has more to achieve. The youngster has leveraged her parents' celebrity status to create a successful niche for herself.

READ ALSO: Alabama Barker's age and bio: Key facts about Travis Barker’s daughter

As Briefly.co.za published, Alabama Barker has always had her parents' support as she carved out her niche. Her close bond with her dad, Travis Barker, is noticeable.

Alabama has accompanied him to most of his tours since she was a toddler, alongside her older brother Landon, who is also establishing his roots in the music industry.

Source: Briefly News