Landon Asher Barker's age, girlfriend, height, profiles, net worth

Who is Landon Asher? He is an American rapper, musician, singer, and social media influencer. His first brush with fame was when his family appeared in the hit reality show Meet the Barkers. The young star made even more headlines after wearing a Dolce and Gabbana suit at his dad's wedding to a famous Kardashian. So, who is Landon Barker's dad? How old is Landon Barker? Stay tuned to find out.

Barker Jr. has a younger sister, Alabama Luella Barker, and Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, his older half-sister. Photo: @Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Asher might have a famous dad, but he has built his social media empire on his own. His impeccable fashion sense and goofy tiktok videos have shot the young star into social media stardom. So, what is Landon Barker's age? Who is rumoured to be his superstar girlfriend?

Landon Asher Barker's biography

Full name Landon Asher Barker Date of birth October 9, 2003 Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States Age 18 years old as of 2022 Nationality American Current residence Los Aneles, California, US Religion Christian Ethnicity White Profession Rapper, singer, and social media influencer Profiles Instagram College Fontana High School, California, USA Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio (rumoured) Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 52 kgs Net worth $0.5 million

Landon Asher Barker's age and early life

How old is Landon Barker? He is 18 years old as of 2022. He was born on October 9, 2003, and raised in an upper-middle-class family in Santa Monica, California, United States.

Landon Barker graduated from Fontana High School in his hometown in California. He began experimenting with social media while still in school, and his graft paid off because he now has more than 5 million followers on his social media accounts.

Are Travis Barker and Landon Barker related?

Yes, Travis Barker is Landon's dad. Landon's father works in music primarily as a drummer for Blink-182, but he also does gigs with several hip-hop artists. He is a whiz at the drums and has been named one of the top 100 greatest drummers of all time.

Who is Landon Asher Barker's mom?

Asher's mom is Shanna Moakler, a famous model and a previous winner of Miss New York USA. The couple divorced in 2008. Asher has a younger sister, Alabama Luella Barker, and Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, his older half-sister.

Landon Asher's stepmom is Kourtney Kadarshian. Travis and Kourtney were neighbours for several years before dating, eventually getting engaged in October 2021 and tying the knot in April 2022.

Landon Asher Barker's girlfriend

Landon Asher Barker is rumoured to be dating TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio. The two have been becoming cosy lately despite hanging around in the same circles for a while.

On June 29, they were captured holding hands in New York, further fuelling rumours that they were an item. Photo: @charlidamelio (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

On June 5 2022, they became IG official, i.e., they posted some pics together online. On the 29th, they were captured holding hands in New York. They were also spotted together on the 14th, leaving Landon's show, boohooMAN together, and on the 22nd at Dixie D'Amelio's album launch.

Previous relationships

In 2016, he was in a relationship with social media star Divinity Perkins, but they got separated. Rumours have it that he previously dated Natalia Muriithi, an actress.

Landon Asher Barker's career

Landon started working when he was a child. He appeared on the reality TV show Meet the Barkers at age two. The show was a reality series that showed the daily life and musical tours of Travis Baker, Shanna Moakler, and their kids. It was two seasons long and had a total of 16 episodes.

Landon is following in his father's footsteps as a musician. He formed a band, OTG, where he and his friends would upload their music and captivating videos on his YouTube channel. His most popular music videos are Don't need her and Trust.

Asher has also worked with popular brands. These brands include; Purple, Rick Owens, Fashion Nova Men, and Famous Stars and straps.

As of 2022, his net worth is $0.5 million compared to his father's $50 million fortune and his stepmom's $65 million. Photo: @landonasherbarker

Source: Instagram

Landon Asher Barker's net worth

As of 2022, his net worth is $0.5 million. He makes his money through ad revenues from his Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts, musical tours and concerts. Shanna Moakler, an actress and model, has a net worth of $15 Million, while Travis has a massive net worth of $50 million.

Physical stats

Landon Asher Barker's height is 5 feet 6 inches, and he weighs around 52 kgs. His hair colour is brown, and his eye colour is Rankling's dim brown. Asher also has several tattoos.

Social media

Landon Asher Barker's profiles on social media are very active as he constantly interacts with his fans. You can find him on:

Landon Barker's age is extremely young for the level of fame he has. He may have started ahead because of having famous parents, but he has made the best of this opportunity. So, do you think he and Charli D'Amelio are dating, or is it just fans grasping at straws?

