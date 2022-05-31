Zendaya Coleman, better known professionally as just 'Zendaya', is a well-known celebrity thanks to her hugely successful acting career, which skyrocketed after her Disney show Shake It Up. However, even though she has appeared in other movies and shows since then, her role as Rue in the HBO mega-series Euphoria helped her finally break her Disney mould. Her mother, Claire Stoermer, has been one of her biggest supporters along the way.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zendaya and her mother attended ELLE's 26th Annual Women celebration in Hollywood in 2019. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Since Zendaya has distinctive features, much interest has always been in her family background and ethnicity. For those curious, her mother is caucasian, and her father is African-American. Here are some basic facts to know about her mother, Claire.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Claire Marie Stoermer Nickname Claire Date of birth 24 March 1964 Age 58 years old Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Oakland, California, USA (city unconfirmed) Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian (rumoured) Current residence California, USA (unconfirmed) Current nationality American Marital status Divorced as of 2016 Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 66 kgs (estimated) Height 167 cm Hair colour Blonde (bleached) Eye colour Light blue Parents Phillip Hilary Stoermer and Daphne Carol Whitelaw Children Zendaya Coleman Stoermer Coleman Katianna Stoermer Coleman Annabella Stoermer Coleman Austin Stoermer Coleman Kaylee Stoermer Coleman Julien Stoermer Coleman Profession Theatre house manager, elementary school teacher Education Santa Clara University Native language English

Topics on Claire Stoermer’s job and professional life, in addition to other direct questions, such as: 'Is Claire Stoermer white?', are frequently discussed when mentioning Zendaya's mother. However, there is not enough information available to the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Claire Stoermer’s age

As of June 2022, she is 58 years old.

Claire Stoermer’s height

Zendaya's mom is considered to be of standard height, at 167 cm.

Claire Stoermer poses with fans in 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Claire Stoermer’s children

Zendaya’s siblings do not seem to embrace the public eye as much as she does, and there is not much general information. We do know that their names are Zendaya Coleman, Stoermer Coleman, Katianna Stoermer Coleman, Annabella Stoermer Coleman, Austin Stoermer Coleman, Kaylee Stoermer Coleman and Julien Stoermer Coleman.

Claire Stoermer’s spouse

Claire Stoermer’s young life led her to meet her now ex-husband, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. It has been widely reported that they initially met in the 90s and dated for various years before deciding to tie the knot in 2006. But, ultimately, their union was not meant to last, and the couple officially called it quits in 2016.

Zendaya’s mother and father accompanied her to the 2016 Essence Black Women in a music event 2016. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

Claire Stoermer’s profiles

As someone who does not actively choose to stay in the limelight, Claire has opted out of having social media pages. But, you can catch glimpses of her on daughter Zendaya's social media. Zendaya's Instagram handle is @zendaya, and she has a huge fanbase there, with 142 million followers. In addition, Zendaya's Twitter page is under @Zendaya, with 20.8 million followers.

Claire Stoermer’s net worth

Many online reports have stated her net worth to be various amounts, but the most widely-reported net worth is $300,000.

What does Claire Stoermer do for a living?

Claire Stoermer’s teacher path is her current occupation, as she is an elementary school teacher. Before that, Claire was a theatre house manager, and it is believed that Zendaya was exposed to the world of acting through her mother's theatre job.

Zendaya Coleman and her parents visited Buca di Beppo Times Square in 2013 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

What nationality is Zendaya?

As mentioned earlier, superstar Zendaya's background is a much talked about topic thanks to her standout features. Zendaya, like her parents and siblings, is American.

Is Kazembe Ajamu Coleman married?

The only record of Zendaya's father being married is to his ex-wife and Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer. So, currently, it seems that Kazembe is not romantically involved with anyone.

READ ALSO: Who is Joe Rogan's wife? Jessica Ditzel's age, children, podcast, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently wrote about another individual closely linked to a major celebrity, Jessica Ditzel. Ditzel is the wife of Joe Rogan, a comedian, actor, talk show host and podcast host.

So, what is there to know about the controversial star's other half? Click here to learn more about Jessica Ditzel, including details about her professional life, net worth, and family dynamics.

Source: Briefly News