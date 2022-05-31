Who is Claire Stoermer? Age, children, spouse, height, job, profiles, net worth
Zendaya Coleman, better known professionally as just 'Zendaya', is a well-known celebrity thanks to her hugely successful acting career, which skyrocketed after her Disney show Shake It Up. However, even though she has appeared in other movies and shows since then, her role as Rue in the HBO mega-series Euphoria helped her finally break her Disney mould. Her mother, Claire Stoermer, has been one of her biggest supporters along the way.
Since Zendaya has distinctive features, much interest has always been in her family background and ethnicity. For those curious, her mother is caucasian, and her father is African-American. Here are some basic facts to know about her mother, Claire.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Claire Marie Stoermer
|Nickname
|Claire
|Date of birth
|24 March 1964
|Age
|58 years old
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Birthplace
|Oakland, California, USA (city unconfirmed)
|Sexuality
|Heterosexual
|Religious beliefs
|Christian (rumoured)
|Current residence
|California, USA (unconfirmed)
|Current nationality
|American
|Marital status
|Divorced as of 2016
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Gender
|Female
|Weight
|66 kgs (estimated)
|Height
|167 cm
|Hair colour
|Blonde (bleached)
|Eye colour
|Light blue
|Parents
|Phillip Hilary Stoermer and Daphne Carol Whitelaw
|Children
|Zendaya ColemanStoermer Coleman Katianna Stoermer ColemanAnnabella Stoermer ColemanAustin Stoermer ColemanKaylee Stoermer ColemanJulien Stoermer Coleman
|Profession
|Theatre house manager, elementary school teacher
|Education
|Santa Clara University
|Native language
|English
Topics on Claire Stoermer’s job and professional life, in addition to other direct questions, such as: 'Is Claire Stoermer white?', are frequently discussed when mentioning Zendaya's mother. However, there is not enough information available to the public.
Claire Stoermer’s age
As of June 2022, she is 58 years old.
Claire Stoermer’s height
Zendaya's mom is considered to be of standard height, at 167 cm.
Claire Stoermer’s children
Zendaya’s siblings do not seem to embrace the public eye as much as she does, and there is not much general information. We do know that their names are Zendaya Coleman, Stoermer Coleman, Katianna Stoermer Coleman, Annabella Stoermer Coleman, Austin Stoermer Coleman, Kaylee Stoermer Coleman and Julien Stoermer Coleman.
Claire Stoermer’s spouse
Claire Stoermer’s young life led her to meet her now ex-husband, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. It has been widely reported that they initially met in the 90s and dated for various years before deciding to tie the knot in 2006. But, ultimately, their union was not meant to last, and the couple officially called it quits in 2016.
Claire Stoermer’s profiles
As someone who does not actively choose to stay in the limelight, Claire has opted out of having social media pages. But, you can catch glimpses of her on daughter Zendaya's social media. Zendaya's Instagram handle is @zendaya, and she has a huge fanbase there, with 142 million followers. In addition, Zendaya's Twitter page is under @Zendaya, with 20.8 million followers.
Claire Stoermer’s net worth
Many online reports have stated her net worth to be various amounts, but the most widely-reported net worth is $300,000.
What does Claire Stoermer do for a living?
Claire Stoermer’s teacher path is her current occupation, as she is an elementary school teacher. Before that, Claire was a theatre house manager, and it is believed that Zendaya was exposed to the world of acting through her mother's theatre job.
What nationality is Zendaya?
As mentioned earlier, superstar Zendaya's background is a much talked about topic thanks to her standout features. Zendaya, like her parents and siblings, is American.
Is Kazembe Ajamu Coleman married?
The only record of Zendaya's father being married is to his ex-wife and Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer. So, currently, it seems that Kazembe is not romantically involved with anyone.
