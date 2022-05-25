Big Sean's debut album Finally Famous was what jumpstarted his career, which has been on the rise since. With associated acts like Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, it is no wonder that he has fast become a rap heavyweight. Here, we discuss everything there is to know about the rapper, including Big Sean's net worth, relationships, personal life and discography, among other things.

What is Big Sean doing now? After a successful joint album release of What You Expect and fellow artist Hit-Boy in 2021 and, most recently, a spot at the iconic Coachella music festival in April, the rapper seems to be doing better than ever in his professional life. But what about his private life? Before we go into detail, here is a basic summary of the star.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sean Michael Leonard Anderson Nickname 'Big Sean' and 'Sean Don' Date of birth 25 March 1988 Age 34 years old in May 2022 Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Santa Monica, California, U.S.A. Social media Instagram profile Religious beliefs Christian Current residence Encino, Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Weight 69 kg Height 173 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents James and Myra Anderson Siblings Gregg Pluta and Chris Jinkins Profession Rapper, record producer, singer-songwriter Education Detroit Waldorf School, Cass Technical High School Native language English

Since the much-anticipated release of his debut album and all of the commercial success that followed, he has been doing better than ever. Besides that, let us go into detail about commonly-asked questions surrounding him, like Big Sean’s dating history, career, and associated musical acts.

Big Sean’s age

As of May 2022, the artist is 34 years old. He was born on 25 March 1988 and according to astrology, he falls under the Pisces category.

Big Sean’s height

With a height of 173 cm, the star is considered reasonably tall for the average male.

Big Sean’s partner

Considering he is such a charismatic and talented musician, many fans are left asking: who is Big Sean's wife? Unfortunately, he is not married, despite being in a long-term relationship with fellow musician Jhené Aiko since 2016. The couple first met in 2012 but were platonic for various years before their relationship blossomed.

Fans tend to ask: 'Are Jhené and Big Sean together?' since they broke up for some time, but they are becoming more vital. For those wondering, Jhené Aiko's net worth is $6 million.

Big Sean’s parents

The producer was born in Santa Monica, California, but they moved shortly afterwards to Detroit, Michigan, when he was just two months old. He seemed to have a relatively happy and stable upbringing by all accounts.

Big Sean’s net worth

So how much does the rapper make? Big Sean's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $26 million by most sources, but some do vary. So besides his total net worth, how much does Sean make a year? Authorities estimate that he earns around $2.72 million annually.

Big Sean’s house reflects his excellent net worth, with him purchasing the home at $8.1 million. Besides his high net worth, his other associated acts, Kanye West, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, also have a lot of money in the bank. Kanye West’s net worth is a staggering $2 billion, making him one of the wealthiest rappers. J. Cole’s net worth is $35.5-$40 million, and Kendrick Lamar’s net worth is $75 million, directly reflecting the musicians' hard work and natural talents.

Big Sean’s songs and albums

The lead single, My Last, which features Chris Brown from his debut album Finally Famous, is what kickstarted his now blossoming career. One of his biggest songs is Blessings, which features Kanye West and Drake alongside him. Other big hits are considered to be Beware, I Don't F*ck With You, Bounce Back, Hate Our Love, Single Again, and Guap, among others.

To date, he has released the following albums:

Finally Famous (2011)

(2011) Hall of Fame (2013)

(2013) Dark Sky Paradise (2015)

(2015) I Decided (2017)

(2017) Detroit 2 (2020)

Big Sean’s movies and T.V. shows

Since he is a musician, he has not starred in many films or T.V. shows. However, here are some T.V. shows and movies where he made appearances:

Trouble

Twenties

Uncle Buck

Cruel Summer

Justin Bieber's ' Believe '

' ' Savage X Fenty Show

Off the Hook: Get Crunk'd: Vol. 2

Tale of the Tape

Best of Eminem

Dior x Big Sean

Big Sean Can't Yawn

Impossible Choices

Big Sean’s profiles

You can find the talented producer on Instagram under @bigsean, where he has 14.8 million followers. His Twitter handle is @BigSean, and his page has 14.2 million followers as of 28 May 2022.

How did Big Sean get famous?

As mentioned earlier, the producer saw significant success after releasing his debut album. At the time, Sean was signed to Kanye West's music label, G.O.O.D. Music, and he continued to fire his albums under the brand until announcing his departure via Twitter in October 2021.

Big Sean's net worth may be a central talking point surrounding him, but it is only partly what makes him such a standout musician. His passion for his craft, incredible collaborations with other talented rappers and successful hit songs prove he is just getting started and shows no signs of slowing down.

