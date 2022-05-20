Blac Youngsta’s net worth, age, real name, height, brother, songs, profiles

What is Blac Youngsta's net worth? He is a rapper, songwriter and social media personality from the United States of America. Blac is best recognized for his hit songs Booty and Hip Hopper. The rapper is assigned to the American rapper Yo Gotti's record label, Collective Music Group (CMG) and Epic Records. Since he started his career in 2012, he has released numerous albums and songs alongside notable artists, including DaBaby, Lil Yachty and T-Pain.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The American hip hop star visits Music Choice on 7 February 2018 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Blac Youngsta is a popular hip hop star from Memphis, Tennessee. He is known for his mixtapes such as Young & Reckless, and I Swear to God. Blac has made millions from his music career. Read on to learn more about his net worth, age, songs and personal life.

Blac Youngsta's profile summary

Real name : Sammie Marquez Benson

: Sammie Marquez Benson Famous as : Blac Youngsta

: Blac Youngsta Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 8 April 1990

: 8 April 1990 Age : 32 years (as of 2022)

: 32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth : Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America

: Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Current residence : Memphis, Tennessee, United States

: Memphis, Tennessee, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’ 9’’

: 5’ 9’’ Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds : 168

: 168 Weight in kilograms : 76

: 76 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Profession : Rapper and songwriter

: Rapper and songwriter Net worth : $5 million

: $5 million Facebook : Blac Youngsta

: Blac Youngsta Instagram : @blacyoungsta

: @blacyoungsta Twitter: @BlacYoungstaFB

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Blac Youngsta’s biography

The American rapper was born in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. Who is Blac Youngsta's family members? There is no information about the identities of his parents and siblings as he has not disclosed anything about them.

Is Blac Youngsta from South Memphis?

Yes, the rapper was raised by his grandparents alongside his younger siblings in McMillan Street, a poor area on the south side of Memphis, Tennessee, United States. The rapper grew up in a poor financial background. His grandparents made every effort to put food on the table. When he was only seven years, his grandfather got a job for him at a local grocery store, but he was terminated after he was caught placing fake orders to take food home for his brothers.

He started selling drugs, and he was jailed severally for the possession of drugs and a gun. After he came out of prison in 2012, Blac Youngsta started organizing local block parties, which relatively made him famous in his hometown, South Memphis.

What is Blac Youngsta's real name?

The American rapper’s real name is Sammie Marquez Benson. However, he prefers using his stage name Blac Youngsta.

Is Blac Youngsta related to Yo Gotti?

The renowned rapper and songwriter is not related to Yo Gotti. However, he is signed to Yo Gotti's label Collective Music Group and Epic Records.

How old is Blac Youngsta?

The renowned rapper attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 June 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

He was born on 8 April 1990. Therefore, as of 2022, Blac Youngsta's age is 32 years, and his birth sign is Aries.

Career progress

Blac Youngsta is a renowned rapper and songwriter from the United States. He began his music career in 2012 when he released three mixtapes as part of his Fast Bricks series from 2012 to 2014.

However, his breakthrough came in 2015 when he released his hit song Heavy, which gained the public attention of Yo Gotti, who appeared on the song’s remix and signed the rapper to his Collective Music Group label. On 24 September 2015, he released his first Mixtape titled I Swear To God as a member of Collective Music Group (CMG).

Since then, the rapper has released numerous mixtapes, albums and singles. He has also been featured with various notable artists such as DaBaby, Lil Yachty, T-Pain, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Bibby and G-Eazy.

Blac Youngsta's songs and albums

Albums

2022: 4LIFE

2019: Church on Sunday

2018: 223

Mixtapes

2020: Fuck Everybody 3

2020: Code Red

2018: Fuck Everybody 2

2017: I'm Innocent

2017: Can't Fake The Real

2017: Illuminati

2016: Fuck Everybody

2016: Young & Reckless

2015: I Swear to God

2014: Fast Bricks 3

2012: Fast Bricks 2

2012: Fast Bricks

Songs

Saving Money

Where They Do That

I Met Tay Keith First

Like a Pro

Court Tomorrow

Lay Down

Cut Up

Booty

Birthday

Hip Hopper

Beat It

Heavy

Mad People

Hustle for Mine

No Competition

True Colours

Shake Sum

Threat

Trench B*tch

Tissue

Supposed To Be

On Sight

Super Hot

Get Here

Heavy Camp

How did Blac Youngsta get rich?

Since starting his entertainment career, he has released numerous mixtapes and single albums, which have enabled him to earn a reasonable amount of income. Currently, the rapper’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 million.

The American rapper visits Music Choice on 3 October 2018 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

What is Blac Youngsta's height?

The hip hop artist stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres), and he approximately weighs 168 pounds (76 kilograms). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Did Blac Youngsta's grandma's house get shot up?

After the death of the Memphis rapper, Young Dolph, there were a lot of rumours speculating on social media that Blac Youngsta's grandma's house got shot up. However, the rumours were not true, and a verified source confirmed that Blac Youngsta's grandmother was not shot up. Furthermore, another source confirmed that the rapper's grandmother was safe.

What happened between Blac Youngsta and Young Dolph?

It is reported that Blac Youngsta and Young Dolph had some beef before his death. On 16 May 2017, Blac was charged with the attempted murder of Dolph. However, the charges were dropped in May 2019.

Social media presence

Besides being a hip hop star, he is also an internet personality. He is famous on Instagram with more than 4.2 million followers. His Twitter account has also surpassed over 308.8 thousand followers as of now. Furthermore, he has a YouTube channel, which was launched on 2 June 2015, where he mainly uploads his songs. Additionally, his Facebook account has more than 1.4 million followers.

Blac Youngsta’s net worth has been successfully achieved through his hard work in the entertainment industry. He is among the rising hip hop stars who have gained public attention through hit songs.

READ ALSO: Coi Leray's net worth, age, boyfriend, real name, nationality, profession, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently published a related article about Coi Leray. She is a renowned rapper and songwriter from the United States.

Coi Leray is best recognized for music albums such as Now or Never, EC2, and Everythingcoz. She is also known for her hit song No More Parties, released in 2021.

Source: Briefly News