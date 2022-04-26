Yungeen Ace's net worth, age, real name, brothers, shooting, songs, profiles

It is said that pain can make or break you. Some of the most assertive individuals have endured unimaginable affliction at some point. However, such a season can bring out the best in you and transform your life for the best. Yungeen Ace is a perfect example of painful moments turning into triumph and victory. So, what is Yungeen Ace's net worth? Is Yungeen Ace's real name?

What is Yungeen Ace's net worth? His fans have been asking this question following his impressive and outstanding music career. What is Yungeen Ace's first name? This article has info about his net worth, career, songs, age, etc.

Yungeen Ace's profile and bio

Full name : Keyanta Tyrone Bullard

: Keyanta Tyrone Bullard Nickname : Yungeen Ace

: Yungeen Ace Date of birth : February 12, 1998

: February 12, 1998 Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Age : 24 years old (As of 2022)

: 24 years old (As of 2022) Place of birth : Chicago, Indiana, USA

: Chicago, Indiana, USA Nationality : American

: American Religion : Christian

: Christian Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Chloe Glass

: Chloe Glass Siblings : 12

: 12 Place of birth : East Chicago, Indiana, USA

: East Chicago, Indiana, USA Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

5 feet, 10 inches Weight : 65kgs Hair: Black

: 65kgs Hair: Black Eyes : Dark brown

: Dark brown Profession : Rapper, songwriter

: Rapper, songwriter Yungeen Ace Facebook : Yungeen Ace

: Yungeen Ace Instagram : @yungeenace

: @yungeenace Net worth: $4 million

Early life

How old is Yungeen Ace? The celebrated American rapper, musical artist and internet personality was born on February 12, 1998, in Chicago, Illinois. Therefore, Yungeen Ace's age is 24 years as of 2022. He and his family later related to Jacksonville, Florida, when he was four years old.

What is Yungeen Ace's real name? Born Keyanta Tyrone Bullard, he had challenges while growing up with his 12 siblings. His father was sent to prison while they were still young, leaving them under the care of their mother.

Luckily, one of their uncles stepped into their life and played a pivotal role as the father. But unfortunately, he died when Bullard was 14 years old. Being the eldest of his twelve siblings, he was left as the man of the house.

Yungeen Ace's brothers

How many brothers does Yungeen Ace have? He is the eldest of the twelve brothers. He lost another brother in December 2017 before the shooting. Thus, he has lost two brothers in different circumstances, and the whole experience left him shattered and devasted.

Who dated Yungeen Ace?

Ace is dating Chloe Glass, and they both have a YouTube channel called Ace and Chloe, which they started in 2018.

Music career

In 2018, he began his music career by writing and recording solo tracks, releasing his debut single, No Witness, in March 2018. He later released other songs until his dream was cut short in June of the same year. Together with his friends, they were attacked in a drive-by shooting in Jacksonville after leaving dinner. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds, but he ended up as the only survivor of the altercation. He lost his brother Trevon Bullard and friends Jercoby Groover and Royale Smith Jr.

Following the legal proceedings after the shooting, he was put under house arrest, and he used the time to compose his debut mixtape, Life of Betrayal and Live I'm Livin. One of his songs, pain, gained over 14 million views on YouTube within two months. He has worked with artists like JayDanYounggan, Lil Durk, and Boosie Badazz.

Ballard is signed under Cinematic Music Group, which falls under Sony Music. He has numerous hit singles to his name:

Yungeen Ace's albums

2018: Life I'm Living

2019: Step Harder

2019: Chloe

2020: Don Dada

2021: Life of Betrayal

2021: 2 Broken 2 Heal

Yungeen Ace's songs

Who I Smoke

Step Harder

Buy the Building

Pain

Life of Sin

Walk Away

Giving Up

Caterpillars to Butterflies

Dead Roses

Opp Boyz

Hardaway

All on Me

Live On

Jungle

400 Shots

Pop Shit

Intro

Wishing Death on Me

Members

Nobody Left Behind

All in All

Withdraw from Life

On and On

Gun Em Down

Bad Bitch

No Pain, No Game

Duffle Bag

On June 26, 2022, he released his sophomore album, Don Dada, fueled by the tune Heartbroken.

Yungeen Ace's shooting

Besides the drive-by shooting, he has been on the wrong side of the law severally. While under arrest, he was once caught going to the mall without the approval of his probation supervisor. Similarly, on March 10, 2019, they were ambushed in a hotel in Georgia together with their friends. Two of the four males were shot and badly injured. Luckily, Ace was unharmed.

Net worth

As of 2022, Yungeen Ace has a net worth of $4 million. The majority of his annual earnings come from album sales, streaming royalties, world tours, and merchandise sales. He is just getting acclimated to the rap industry but has already gained the respect of his peers.

So, what is the Yungeen Ace number? To reach him, follow him on his various social media platforms, such as Yungeen Ace Twitter and Yungeen Ace YouTube. Chat with him, and follow up on his different projects.

Above is everything you want to know about Yungeen Ace's net worth, career, age, etc. He has used music to express the pain and turmoil he experienced growing up in Jacksonville. He has become the voice of the streets, and it is safe to say his net worth will only increase over time.

