Yungeen Ace's net worth, age, real name, brothers, shooting, songs, profiles
It is said that pain can make or break you. Some of the most assertive individuals have endured unimaginable affliction at some point. However, such a season can bring out the best in you and transform your life for the best. Yungeen Ace is a perfect example of painful moments turning into triumph and victory. So, what is Yungeen Ace's net worth? Is Yungeen Ace's real name?
What is Yungeen Ace's net worth? His fans have been asking this question following his impressive and outstanding music career. What is Yungeen Ace's first name? This article has info about his net worth, career, songs, age, etc.
Yungeen Ace's profile and bio
- Full name: Keyanta Tyrone Bullard
- Nickname: Yungeen Ace
- Date of birth: February 12, 1998
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Age: 24 years old (As of 2022)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Indiana, USA
- Nationality: American
- Religion: Christian
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Relationship status: Dating
- Partner: Chloe Glass
- Siblings: 12
- Place of birth: East Chicago, Indiana, USA
- Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
- Weight: 65kgs Hair: Black
- Eyes: Dark brown
- Profession: Rapper, songwriter
- Yungeen Ace Facebook: Yungeen Ace
- Instagram: @yungeenace
- Net worth: $4 million
Early life
How old is Yungeen Ace? The celebrated American rapper, musical artist and internet personality was born on February 12, 1998, in Chicago, Illinois. Therefore, Yungeen Ace's age is 24 years as of 2022. He and his family later related to Jacksonville, Florida, when he was four years old.
What is Yungeen Ace's real name? Born Keyanta Tyrone Bullard, he had challenges while growing up with his 12 siblings. His father was sent to prison while they were still young, leaving them under the care of their mother.
Luckily, one of their uncles stepped into their life and played a pivotal role as the father. But unfortunately, he died when Bullard was 14 years old. Being the eldest of his twelve siblings, he was left as the man of the house.
Yungeen Ace's brothers
How many brothers does Yungeen Ace have? He is the eldest of the twelve brothers. He lost another brother in December 2017 before the shooting. Thus, he has lost two brothers in different circumstances, and the whole experience left him shattered and devasted.
Who dated Yungeen Ace?
Ace is dating Chloe Glass, and they both have a YouTube channel called Ace and Chloe, which they started in 2018.
Music career
In 2018, he began his music career by writing and recording solo tracks, releasing his debut single, No Witness, in March 2018. He later released other songs until his dream was cut short in June of the same year. Together with his friends, they were attacked in a drive-by shooting in Jacksonville after leaving dinner. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds, but he ended up as the only survivor of the altercation. He lost his brother Trevon Bullard and friends Jercoby Groover and Royale Smith Jr.
Following the legal proceedings after the shooting, he was put under house arrest, and he used the time to compose his debut mixtape, Life of Betrayal and Live I'm Livin. One of his songs, pain, gained over 14 million views on YouTube within two months. He has worked with artists like JayDanYounggan, Lil Durk, and Boosie Badazz.
Ballard is signed under Cinematic Music Group, which falls under Sony Music. He has numerous hit singles to his name:
Yungeen Ace's albums
- 2018: Life I'm Living
- 2019: Step Harder
- 2019: Chloe
- 2020: Don Dada
- 2021: Life of Betrayal
- 2021: 2 Broken 2 Heal
Yungeen Ace's songs
- Who I Smoke
- Step Harder
- Buy the Building
- Pain
- Life of Sin
- Walk Away
- Giving Up
- Caterpillars to Butterflies
- Dead Roses
- Opp Boyz
- Hardaway
- All on Me
- Live On
- Jungle
- 400 Shots
- Pop Shit
- Intro
- Wishing Death on Me
- Members
- Nobody Left Behind
- All in All
- Withdraw from Life
- On and On
- Gun Em Down
- Bad Bitch
- No Pain, No Game
- Duffle Bag
On June 26, 2022, he released his sophomore album, Don Dada, fueled by the tune Heartbroken.
Yungeen Ace's shooting
Besides the drive-by shooting, he has been on the wrong side of the law severally. While under arrest, he was once caught going to the mall without the approval of his probation supervisor. Similarly, on March 10, 2019, they were ambushed in a hotel in Georgia together with their friends. Two of the four males were shot and badly injured. Luckily, Ace was unharmed.
Net worth
As of 2022, Yungeen Ace has a net worth of $4 million. The majority of his annual earnings come from album sales, streaming royalties, world tours, and merchandise sales. He is just getting acclimated to the rap industry but has already gained the respect of his peers.
So, what is the Yungeen Ace number? To reach him, follow him on his various social media platforms, such as Yungeen Ace Twitter and Yungeen Ace YouTube. Chat with him, and follow up on his different projects.
Above is everything you want to know about Yungeen Ace's net worth, career, age, etc. He has used music to express the pain and turmoil he experienced growing up in Jacksonville. He has become the voice of the streets, and it is safe to say his net worth will only increase over time.
