A woman's makeup tutorial on TikTok left viewers in awe, with many drawing comparisons to Beyoncé

She created a daring look using beauty products, and her video got thousands of views and likes

Netizens in the comments section raved about her uncanny resemblance to the international superstar

A video of Beyoncé's lookalike grabbed people's attention on TikTok. Image: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

A woman's makeup tutorial on TikTok had viewers questioning reality and convinced they were seeing double.

Woman gives Beyoncé vibes

The stunning lady is seen looking eerily similar to the legendary Beyoncé in a TikTok video posted on her account @juhmachadoofc.

She captivated viewers in the 1 minute clip as she transformed her bare face with a glam look. With each frame, the woman demonstrated her remarkable skill in makeup artistry.

Makeup video circulated on TikTok

The footage racked up 283,000 views and hundreds of comments in just two days. People were drawn to the stunning visuals and the woman's resemblance to the pop icon.

Watch the video below:

Social media buzz

As the TikTok video gained momentum, social media users were certain they found Beyoncé doppelgänger.

See some comments below:

@paballo stated:

"Bathong Mrs khatha."

@Maat16 mentioned:

"Everyone sees Beyoncé I see Solange."

@ntohmadonsela stated:

"Awu mfazi kaJazz wenze njani manje."

@Cecíliaalmeida wrote:

"Without makeup, she looks like Solange Knowles. With make she looks Queen B."

@donslife joked:

"Beyonce is finally getting comfortable with her fans. LUV YOU QUEEN"

@ms.iveyyy commented:

"Looks like a strong version of Beyoncé."

@chichiegames said:

"You look more like Beyonce than Beyonce herself."

@xuser3984953551464 posted:

"It's giving "haibo uyena" vibes. Hey Beyonce unjani?"

@Palulu_Mo added:

"She looks like both Beyonce and Solange."

