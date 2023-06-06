A video of a pupil filing a 'get ready with me' makeup tutorial before heading to school has gone viral

The clip shows the young man applying various makeup products to his face to achieve a stunning facebeat

The video made quite an impression among netizens who showered the talented gent with compliments

One sassy and very talented young man took netizens to school after showing off his impressive makeup skills in a now-viral video.

Netizens were amazed by a pupil's flawless makeup look. Image: @makeupbyty_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The clip posted on TikTok by @makeupbyty_ shows the schoolboy demonstrating a quick yet detailed 'get ready with me' makeup tutorial of a typical look he'd rock to school.

From the brows, foundation, concealer and false eyelashes right down to all the blending, he shows off the various products he uses and how he applies them to his face to achieve a beautifully done face before he needs to leave for school.

Make-up for men

According to the creative and image director of Dior Makeup, Peter Philips, makeup is fluid and it’s for all genders.

Moreover, according to Elle Magazine, as the self-care movement expands to include men (initially through an interest in skincare), beauty brands have found an avid new audience, and major labels have enthusiastically entered the men’s beauty space.

Netizens react to the pupil's effortless look

Men wearing makeup is nothing new, but it still gets many people intrigued as it was mostly identified as feminine for the longest time.

The young man had many netizens impressed by his skills, with some women even asking him to do their makeup. Yass!

