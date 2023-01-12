One man wowed TikTok users with a witty and impressive makeup tutorial for men

TikTok user Thatosentle wants men to know that they can wear makeup and that it is not just for women

People loved the man’s confidence and humour and flooded the comment section with hype

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gone are the days when only women wore makeup. Nowadays, even heterosexual men are rocking a beat face and one TikTok user showed people how.

TikTok user Thatosentle showed men how to wear makeup and it went viral. Image: TikTok / Thatosentle

Source: UGC

Makeup was made to enhance the face and hide things that people didn’t want others to see. While women were the only ones expected to keep up this level of appearance, men in the 21st century have smashed that barrier.

TikTok user Thatosentle recorded a clip of himself doing his makeup. Adding some humour into the tutorial to keep people interested, our guy did the thing and wowed!

“Boys are allowed to wear makeup if they want to! #makeup #fyp #xyzbca #makeuptutorial #makeupformen #mensmakeup”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTok users scream over the lit makeup tutorial

The clip got over 500k views and the majority of those viewers were in awe! The man can do makeup and people loved how natural it looked.

Take a look at some of the hype:

@Jatianah said:

“I’m sorry, it looks amazing and I mean it, but the twitching at the end”

@J-isforJisung said:

“Bro, boys with makeup are prettier than me.”

@J h a i n said:

“Looking good! I really like seeing guys who know stuff like skincare and makeup.”

@jellybearcake said:

“That's right, everyone can wear makeup. You look so cool bro.”

@I LIKE NOODLES said:

“Bro’s skin smoother than my future.”

Video of sassy man's stunning makeup transformation look leaves peeps in disbelief it’s the same person

In related news, Briefly News reported that a man left many netizens scratching their heads after sharing a video showing before and after an impressive face-beat.

TikTok user Wilfrid Manoumba (@wilfridmanoumba) is seen singing along to a remix of Beyonce’s Who Run The World, with markings of concealer and foundation across his face.

The bearded man proceeds to dance and move with a sassy attitude along to the tune before he eventually reveals his final makeup and hair look, which was absolutely gorgeous!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News