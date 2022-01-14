GOtv South Africa: All channels on GOtv packages and their prices in 2022

Have you heard that you can now watch your favourite TV channel in South Africa on GOtv? Digital TVs have been at the heart of most Africans, entertaining and informing them. Many people love the channels on GOtv because of their affordability and the entertainment they bring.

Is GOtv available in South Africa? Yes, digital terrestrial television was launched in South Africa in 2016, targeting analogue TV customers who wanted to migrate to digital pay-TV service for the first time.

GOtv

With GOtv, you can watch a wide variety of entertainment and news channels from your home and on the move. The low-cost pay-TV service has inspired many Africans through stories and programs made in Africa for Africans.

GOtv Africa offers a wide range of family-friendly television shows with additional options and a better picture for your viewing. The digital pay-TV is famous across 11 other countries throughout Africa and is owned by Multichoice, a holding company based in South Africa.

How do I start enjoying GOtv in South Africa? First, you need to buy a decoder. Currently, the set-top decoder goes for R700. After that, you can choose between a standard definition (SD) to a high definition (HD) decoder (HD) from accredited agents and dealers in every GOtv coverage area.

A Gotenna, an aerial that works with the GOtv decoders and costs roughly R300, is also required to complete the hardware configuration.

What channels are on GOtv packages in South Africa?

The subscription-based television has launched packages that you will enjoy. These packages are bundles of channels with a set number of channels and a monthly cost. The cost of each package is different. In South Africa, there are two options to pick from; GOtv Lite and GOtv Value.

Which is the cheapest GOtv package in South Africa?

The GOtv Lite package, which presently costs ZAR45 and includes a three-month subscription, is the most affordable. GOtv Lite is the simplest way to watch all your favourite local free local channels in high definition. In addition to the free to air channels, the package consists of two music channels; Dumisa and Mzanzi magic.

The Value package has 12 channels and costs R99 per month. This package has all the free-to-air entertainment channels, features more tracks than the Lite package, and offers a broader selection of channels.

The channels in the Value package include the following:

M-Net movies zone

Currently, the channel broadcasts the latest movies.

Mzansi Wethu

This channel has the best local content. Here, you cannot miss the wide range of Telenovelas, drama and reality shows available daily.

Africa Magic Epic

Africa Magic is dedicated to African shows, particularly Nigerian programs and films.

Mzansi Biskop TLC Entertainment

This South African film channel showcases local films from local producers, writers, and directors.

Nicktoons

This channel showcases reruns of original animated series from Nickelodeon, the sister company, and other animated shows and feature films.

Supersport

The lovers of sport will enjoy most of the major sporting events and leagues here.

Blitz

Get updated on the latest sports news, broadcast information, score updates, and outcomes if you missed the live broadcasts.

Disney Junior

Its content is aimed mainly at children aged two to seven and includes original first-run television programs.

Mzansi Magic Music

This 24-hour television channel is dedicated to all-time local and international familiar favourites, as well as feel-good classic hits!

Channel O

Channel O features a wide range of music videos from Africa and the diaspora.

Dumisa TV

It's a one-of-a-kind 24-hour television channel for African traditional religious music.

How to make GOtv subscription payments?

There are several payment options for your GOtv subscription. You can make payments at any Multichoice Africa branch or online platforms, such as the MyGOtv app, among others.

How can I contact GOtv customer care in South Africa?

There are various ways to reach the GOtv customer care personnel. The contact information is as follows:

Tel: +27112892222

Email: enquiries@multichoice.co.za

Does GOtv have an app?

Yes, the MyGOtv app is also available, and if you want to watch television on the move, you need the application. The mobile app puts the complete management of your pay-TV account in your hands. Purchase and download this application from either the play store or your google play and start watching the TV.

You can use MyGOtv to perform the following tasks:

View your balances and make payments.

Manage your personal information privacy settings and post a profile photo, among other things.

Explore package channels.

Log in to your accounts and manage your watching from anywhere, safe in the knowledge that your information is secure.

If you forget your IUC number, you can quickly get it using the app.

Are GOtv and DStv the same?

No, the two services operate in distinct ways. For example, DStv broadcasts by satellite, whilst GOtv broadcasts via a UHF antenna.

Do you have trouble deciding on the best GOtv plan that would fit you? GOtv South Africa offers you various packages with premium television programs from all categories, including cartoons, sports, and local and foreign programs.

