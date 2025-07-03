A couple posted a video of how they made sure that their children will stay connected to an important family member

The parents promised their extended family access to their kids and they have no plans of breaking it

South Africans were touched by the sweet moment, which reminded many of the power of familial love

A doting mother and father showed people the great lengths they went to give their child time with their family member. The parents posted a video showing how dedicated they were to maintaining a bond with their extended relatives.

A young family kept their promise to visit their gogo with all their kids even after they laid her to rest. Image: @thedlaminis_.

The video of the couple sharing their parenting efforts has received thousands of likes. People commented on the video, remarking on the mom and dad's wholesome gesture for their child and family members.

In a throwback video a small family @thedlaminis_ made a stop at one of their grandparents' houses. The husband went to his grandmother's with his wife and child. The video caption revealed they were keeping their promise to visit their grandmother with their child regularly. He and his wife also came bearing lots of useful products and treats for his grandmother, which they presented to her proudly. Gogo was more focused on her grandchild, who she had on her lap, playing with her.

The Dlaminis shared the clip as a reflection of the time they fulfilled their promise to their grandmother who passed away. He said the next time they fulfil the promise again, they will be visiting her final resting place. Since the video, the couple has grown together and will be bringing their newborn son to his Gogo. He wrote:

"This is just a memory we wanted to share, of one of the most beautiful and deep memory we carry.❤"

The Dlaminis grew their family and shared plans to continue their visits to gogo after her passing. Image: @thedlaminis_.

South Africa touched by family

People commented on the video that today, couldn't help but think of their own grandmothers. Many applauded them for taking their time to pay respect to his grandma.

Keeran Smith1302 commented:

"Little Miss Dlamini knew she was home🥰💞"

Lindt wrote:

"Condolences to you and the family 💐"

Rejean Ferreira said:

"Beautiful family, thank you for respecting your promise to your gogo."

mabusi shezi added:

"S'yabonga makoti wakithi🥰"

Jacyn Fanner was moved:

"This made me cry.....how beautiful and sad all at once ❣️❣"

Lucille Mann said:

"Beautiful the respect is humbling."

Sboshanne Anne shared:

"She looks just like granny🤗🥰 memories to be kept 🤗she's surely resting peacefully."

Source: Briefly News