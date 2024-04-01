A young South African woman shared a video on TikTok to appreciate her grandmother, who raised her

In her emotional post, Ninothando Khumalo opened up about losing her parents at a young age

A parenting expert spoke to Briefly News about the significance of grandmothers in many SA families

The video touched many netizens who shared their own stories of being raised by their grandmothers

A woman thanked her grandmother for taking on the role of being her parent. Image: @ninothandokhumalo1

A Mzansi woman had social media users chopping onions after sharing a heartwarming video appreciating her grandmother for raising her.

Young woman embraces gogo as her parent

A TikTok video shared by Ninothando Khumalo (@ninothandokhumalo1) shows her smiling and beaming with joy as she hugs her grandmother before the camera.

In the post, Ninothando disclosed that her grandmother assumed the position of being her single mother after she sadly lost her parents as a child.

"God has decided to take both your parents at your baby stage, but your grandma decided to become your single parent, " Ninothando captioned the post.

The unique love offered by grandmothers

Parenting expert Jonathan Hoffenberg of The Parent Centre told Briefly News that grandmothers, especially in South Africa, play a significant role in children’s lives.

"Many children are taken care of by grandparents, especially in the case that parents are not able to raise the children themselves. Traditionally the grandmother is more involved in caring for children.

"Grandmothers can also can be very involved in the lives of their grandchildren and have the link to being spoilt and cherished."

SA touched by granddaughter-grandmother bond

Many netizens responded to the clip with sweet and emotional messages as they admired the post and the bond Ninothando shares with her gogo. Others also shared how their grandmothers also raised them.

Ndi said:

"Cutest video I’ve seen on TikTok today ❤️☺️."

khaya said:

"Thando umyenzani ugog wami❤️❤️."

soo_milla replied:

"Chopping onions."

ANGEL SHILUVA MAVUYANGWA. replied:

"I so wish I had a grandmother/father ."

replied:

"We have the same situation."

His Feelings. commented:

"Granny's to the world ."

noluna ❤️ said:

"This reminds me of the relationship that I had with my late grandmother ❤️."

Masetshaba Motseotha reacted:

"Nibahle ♥️."

pheellomol commented:

"Le botsana kamoka ❤️."

