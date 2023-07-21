This woman is struggling to carry on after having lost both her parents in the short space of five months

TikTok user @lesego_mohlakane took to social media to share her feelings and struggles

People who have been in similar situations offered advice and support, showing her love

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

No one ever wants to live the day when their parents are gone. This poor woman lost both her parents in the short space of five months, and her heart just isn't healing.

This woman confessed in a TikTok video how the death of her parents has deeply affected her, she is struggling. Image: TikTok / @lesego_mohlakane

Source: TikTok

Grief can be very confusing and isn't the same for anyone. While this woman might feel like she will never get through this, others let her know that she will.

Heartbroken woman mourns the loss of both her parents in less than 5 months

TikTok user @lesego_mohlakane shared a video in which she expressed her deep hurt over the loss of her parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The woman explained that the pain was so bad that she could not concentrate, and it negatively impacted her life.

Take a look at this heartwrenching confession:

South African citizens show the sad woman love and support

This is a tough and hard subject to speak on. Knowing that nothing can take that pain away, people offered a shoulder to the woman.

Read some of the supportive comments:

Penelope shared her experience:

“It doesn’t get any easier, some days are better than others… You learn to live with the pain… Sending hugs”

B Matlosa reassured her:

“I can relate. Healing will come ❤️”

Gugulethu Siluma offered support:

“May the Lord surround you, and may you look upon him when times are extremely tough for strength and willpower. Light upon you”

nkamo_letsie lent a shoulder:

“Hey, baby. I’m so sorry. I’m here for you if you need anything ❤️”

oMaziya shared time:

“Of them, that get to live on. Appreciate the gift of life, honour them through yours as we are all in a race against the clock ⏰ ❤️❤️❤️”

Orphaned woman overcomes adversity, graduates as nurse, builds home for brother and herself, Mzansi in tears

In related news, Briefly News reported that in a remarkable tale of resilience and determination, a woman from QwaQwa in the Free State shared her inspiring journey of overcoming adversity to become a qualified nurse. Her story serves as an inspiration to many who face challenging circumstances in pursuit of their dreams.

Born and raised in QwaQwa, Tholoana Lebakeng faced numerous hardships. She uploaded a TikTok video detailing her life which was trending on the social media platform.

After her grandfather's passing in 2014, she and her brother found themselves living in a shack, grappling with the difficulties of poverty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News