A young lady, Nneoma Precious Nnagboro, became the hero of her life as she graduated from university despite being an orphan

The lady's mother passed away on the day of her matriculation into the Imo State University after losing her father years before then

Many people who reacted to her story online said Nneoma is truly an inspiration to many going through a rough patch

A young lady, Grace Oyinyechi, has shared the story of a student, Nneoma Precious Nnagboro, who, despite the challenges of losing her parents, graduated.

According to Grace on LinkedIn, she knew the lady when she was in her final year and the orphan was a 200-level student at Imo State University.

Many wondered how she was able to stay strong despite losing her parents. Photo source: LinkedIn/Grace Oyinyechi

Source: UGC

Grace found her

Going through school was not an easy one for her as she was the only child of her late parents. Grace said the orphan’s life is a lesson to everyone that anything is possible with God.

On Nneoma's sign-out shirt are the words, "No papa. No mama. God did it!". Many people commended the lady's bravery.

Her experience in school

In her interview with BBC News Pidgin, the lady said she studied microbiology. While her mother died on the day of matriculation, she lost her dad when she was in JSS 2.

Due to her medical condition, Nneoma revealed that some of her classmates never wanted to have anything to do with her.

Among the many challenges she faced was paying school fees. Help from family members stopped at some point and she had to seek assistance elsewhere.

Watch her video below:

At the time of writing this report, her story has over 2,000 likes with hundreds of comments. Briefly News compiled some of them below:

Anne Garuba said:

"Congratulations Pretty, I salute your courage. WINNERS & CHAMPIONS don't QUIT on their Dream Goals they push through until they WIN. What can't kill us, only make us stronger right, keep soaring high WINNER. Am proud of you!"

Joseph Castillo said:

"She endured a lot but she gave it her all! That's so amazing of her! Congratulations!"

Christopher Aiya said:

"God will continue to bless her and you too for celebrating her."

Benjamin Setor Gbadago said:

"God bless her for staying strong!"

Doris Oti said:

"Congratulations strong woman."

Source: Briefly.co.za