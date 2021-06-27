Ne-Yo, Wife Crystal Smith Welcome Baby Girl: “My World Is Finally Complete”

Ne-Yo and Crystal's young angel was born on Friday, and they named her Isabella Rose Smith

The now mum of three celebrated her arrival and shared the time and Isabella's initial weight

Crystal also shared a footprint of her new princess with a message saying she was worth all the pain

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Singer Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith have welcomed their first daughter.

Crystal Smith shared the news of their daughter's arrival in a stunning post. Photo: itscrystalsmith.

Source: Instagram

The couple has been waiting patiently for the arrival of the young one, now named Isabella Rose Smith.

Crystal shared the incredible news on her Instagram on Friday, June 25, disclosing that her daughter arrived four weeks early.

Crystal celebrates arrival

The mother of three also gave the exact time of delivery and birth weight, adding that her world was finally complete.

"Isabella Rose Smith! God said don’t make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy! Born at 11:11 am ( lucky lil lady) 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection. My world is finally complete (sic)," she wrote.

According to Page Six, Crystal also shared a footprint of her new baby with a message saying she was worth all the pain she went through.

She also shared photos and videos of her and Ne-Yo at the hospital as she praised him for being a wonderful father.

The 41-year-old singer and Crystal share two boys, four-year-old Shaffer and two-year-old Roman.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Ne-Yo's birth announcement

A couple of months back, Crystal penned an emotional letter to her unborn daughter, noting how she had prayed for a girl in her family.

"Dearest Daughter. I have prayed for you (my mini) for many years but God knew I needed a little practice before you blessed us with your love. Practice being soft mixed with slightly rough edges. Practice being calm in the midst of all storms. Practice walking with grace in cruel circumstances. Practice in learning to love me fully and whole so that I can be an example for you," she wrote.

She said the long wait has made her realize she needed to grow up a lot before raising what she knows will become an amazing woman one day.

The 31-year-old added that carrying the pregnancy changed her in so many ways and that she will be better because of the young angel they are expecting.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za