Western Cape police are investigating a mass shooting in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, which left three people dead

The latest mass shooting happened four months after three other people were killed on the same street in the area

Social media users reflected on the latest shooting, sharing mixed reactions to the fact that one victim was linked to a slain gang leader

Briefly News spoke to Michael Jacobs of the Mitchell's Plain United Residents Association about the latest shooting

Rocklands in Mitchells Plain has been rocked by another triple murder.

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE – The community of Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, has been rocked by another triple murder, four months after three people were shot dead on the same street.

A 39-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were shot dead in their home. A 15-year-old girl, who is believed to be the daughter of the female victim, was also injured in the attack on 10 March 2026 and was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

The shooting happened on Viscount Street, adjacent to a December 2025 murder scene where three others, including a nine-year-old boy, were shot dead.

Victim linked to a notorious gang

The 39-year-old woman who was killed in the latest shooting has since been identified as the daughter of alleged former American gang boss Kaldimola “Dimes” Madatt. Dimes was gunned down at his Rocklands home in November 2022.

Police have also provided more details about the latest shooting, stating that a group of men inside a grey vehicle stopped in front of the house. Three men wearing balaclavas then entered the house and opened fire on the occupants before they fled the scene.

Several spent cartridges and other exhibits were recovered from the scene. Anti-Gang Unit detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anti-Gang Unit detectives are investigating a triple murder in Mitchells Plain.

Source: Getty Images

Mitchell's Plain United Residents Association react to the shooting

Briefly News also reached out to the Mitchell's Plain United Residents Association about the latest shooting.

Michael Jacobs, who is also the Community Policing Forum Chairperson of the Lentegeur Policing Precinct, called on the South African Police Service to bring the killers to justice.

“As the Mitchell's Plain United Residents Association, we condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the ongoing, senseless, and cowardly gang violence and killings that continue to plague the Mitchell's Plain communities.

“These acts of targeted and indiscriminate killings, to settle territorial disputes over drug turf, are unacceptable,” he said.

He also recalled that the same street was the scene of another triple murder in December 2025.

Mr Jacobs also confirmed that the South African National Defence Force has yet to be deployed in gang-affected areas. President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed during the State of the Nation Address on 12 February 2026 that the army would be deployed to deal with gang violence in the Western Cape.

South Africans react to the latest murder

Social media users weighed in on the murders, with some showing sympathy and others noting the victims’ alleged ties to gangs.

Ceasar P Michelle said:

“Let’s not judge. We are all sinners.”

Darryll Lesch stated:

“The killers live among them.”

Lisa Ward exclaimed:

“No, man, this is cruel and heartless. Where is the army that was promised?”

Anneline Teixeira – Jacobs asked:

“Has anyone else noticed the women linked to gangsterism lately being killed?”

Rudy Joseph said:

“Sins of the father.”

