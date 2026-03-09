The South African Police Service applauded the community's role in the arrest of a man who was charged with the rape and murder of a little girl

The Mpumalanga girl was reported missing, and the police launched a search for her

Her body was later discovered in a field, and the suspect was apprehended following a joint effort between the police and the community

CHARL CILLIERS, MPUMALANGA — A 21-year-old man was charged with the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Charl Cillier, Mpumalanga, on 8 March 2026. The arrest came after the South African Police Service (SAPS) worked with the community to locate the remains of the victim. The Province’s Police commissioner applauded the joint effort between the two groups, which led to the apprehension of the suspect.

According to the police, a missing persons report of the little girl was filed, and members of the Crime Intelligence, K9, and Detectives unit immediately launched a search for the girl. Members of the local Community Policing Forum and farmers joined the police in search of the victim.

Victim found in a mielie meal field

The group diligently searched for her until they pursued a lead which led them near a mielie field. They investigated further and were led to the suspect, whom they arrested. The suspect directed them to the mielie field, and they searched it. Unfortunately, they found the little girl’s body. The suspect will appear before the Secunda Magistrates' Court on 19 March 2026.

SAPS condemns the violent incident

The province’s acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, applauded the joint efforts of the farmers, police, and community members that led to the swift discovery of the little girl’s body and the suspect’s subsequent arrest. He also condemned the horrific crime. He called on forensic experts and investigators to mount a strong case with all the necessary evidence that would result in a successful conviction and sentencing of the suspect.

