A police officer in Gqeberha is under investigation for the alleged handcuffing and assault of a woman

The incident allegedly occurred in the officer's barracks room on 24 February 2026 in Nelson Mandela Bay

Police said the case docket had been handed to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A police officer in Nelson Mandela Bay is under investigation. Image: ALEXANDER JOE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE, GQEBERHA - A police officer in Nelson Mandela Bay is under investigation after a woman accused him of handcuffing and assaulting her in his barracks room at the Mount Road Police Station.

Criminal case against the officer

The alleged incident occurred on 24 February 2026, but the complainant reported the matter to the police last Tuesday. The woman has since opened a criminal case against the officer. Police said the case docket had been handed to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID). IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed that the matter was under investigation.

Shuping said the alleged incident occurred at police barracks linked to the Mount Road police station in Gqeberha. According to IOL, the management had allegedly failed to enforce rules governing the barracks, claiming that women visitors were not permitted in male members' rooms but that some officers' girlfriends had moved into the accommodation.

Accommodation reserved for SAPS members

The Mount Road police station is the largest in the Nelson Mandela Bay area and also houses the district office overseeing 18 police stations. Police barracks are official accommodation reserved for SAPS members and typically restrict access to authorised occupants and approved visitors.

The barracks were previously in the spotlight after a rat infestation was discovered there. A nest found in the barracks caused rats to spread across the premises and into the adjacent police station on the same property, where they reportedly chewed through vehicle wiring and computer cables.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at the time that the station had reported the infestation to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, the custodian of the building. She said supply chain management had procured rat poison as an interim measure and placed it regularly in identified problem areas.

The alleged incident took place on 24 February, but the complainant reported the matter to police on Tuesday last week. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News