An off-duty officer was shot during a hijacking in Delft and sustained injuries to the stomach and grazed the head

The incident allegedly occurred at a traffic light, suspects escaped in the officer's vehicle

Delft police registered attempted murder and hijacking cases for investigation after the incident in which the officer was shot and robbed of his vehicle

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The officer sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach. Image: Roger Bosch/Getty images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, DELFT - An off-duty law enforcement officer narrowly survived after being shot during a hijacking in Delft early on Sunday morning, 8 March 2026.

Officer sustained a gunshot wound

The City of Cape Town confirmed that the officer is attached to the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) in Philippi East. City law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the officer sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the officer's head was also grazed by a bullet during the attack. Delft police registered attempted murder and hijacking cases for investigation after the incident in which the officer was shot and robbed of his vehicle. According to reports, the officer had stopped at a red traffic light in Symphony Way when he was approached by unknown suspects who opened fire on him. The suspects fled the scene in the officer’s Volkswagen Polo.

Delft police registered attempted murder and hijacking cases for investigation. Image: SPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News