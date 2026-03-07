Stellenbosch University investigates a vandalism incident at its Majuba Men's Residence involving an alleged unlawful entry

This comes after an education activist claimed damage to her son's room following a soccer match disagreement

The mother, Vanessa Le Roux, emphasised deeper issues of racism and entitlement, seeking swift action instead of apologies

The university confirmed the incident to Briefly News and stated that it initiated an internal investigation

Stellenbosch University (SU) says it has activated internal processes and is cooperating with police.

WESTERN CAPE, STELLENBOSCH - Stellenbosch University (SU) stated that it has activated internal processes and is cooperating with police after an incident at Majuba Men's Residence on the Stellenbosch campus.

Belongings scattered and furniture missing

The university confirmed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating a complaint of unlawful entry and damage to property following the incident. The matter emerged after education activist Vanessa Le Roux alleged that two white students vandalised her son's residence room. The incident reportedly occurred late on Monday night, 2 March 2026, after a soccer victory celebration. Le Roux said she received a message from her son shortly after 23:00 showing his residence room in disarray, with belongings scattered and furniture missing. She said her son initially told her he did not know who was responsible for the damage.

She added that he later consulted his housekeeper and the Prim of House Majuba, the residence chairperson, to find out what had happened. According to Le Roux, her son then received messages indicating that there was tension within the residence. Le Roux claimed the Prim suggested that her son had previously been warned that some students were unhappy.

The university said the incident appeared to stem from a disagreement during a soccer match.

Incident allegedly stemmed from disagreement during soccer match

The University's media spokesperson, Martin Viljoen, told Briefly News that the matter was reported to the Residence Head in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 3 March 2026. The university said the incident appeared to stem from a disagreement during a soccer match between the Majuba residence team and an opposing side.

The institution said it would support SAPS in its investigation and has activated the necessary internal processes. Staff members from the Responsibility Centre of the Dean of Students also engaged student leaders on 3 March 2026 to determine the appropriate next steps.

"While the University condemns any incident that infringes upon the rights of others, it must also urge respect for the University’s internal processes, " Viljoen said.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch police confirmed to Briefly News that a burglary case was registered after the incident on Monday, 2 March 2026, between 19:30 and 23:15. Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said the complainant returned to his Victoria Road residence and found the door forced open, with some furniture reportedly taken. He noted that the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation and that no arrests have been made.

