Promising young footballer from Gqeberha sees his career derailed after suffering a devastating brain injury during training

The family of the former Multichoice Diski Challenge player raises concerns over alleged lack of support from Chippa United

Fans call on the South African Football Association to investigate the case as debate grows around protection and medical cover for youth players

Former Multichoice Diski Challenge player Likhaya Velele had a promising career in football, with strong prospects of eventually playing in the Premier Soccer League. That dream was cut short by a brain injury that left him paralysed and relying on a wheelchair for mobility.

Likhaya Velele's football career was cut short after a brain injury left him paralysed. Image:@siphondzuza

Source: Facebook

News24 reported that Velele, who is 15, was playing for Chippa United when tragedy struck in June 2023 during a training session. After the incident, his life changed completely as the brain injury he suffered left him unable to walk.

According to Netwerk24, three years later, Velele's condition remains dire. Some fans have called on the South African Football Association to intervene, while others say the case raises serious concerns about the welfare and protection of young footballers.

By March 2025, he had reportedly been in a vegetative state as his family sought support and rehabilitation from the club. His family has complained that the club has not assisted their cause in any way, even though he collapsed during an official training session.

Briefly News contacted Chippa United for comment on the matter, but the club had not responded at the time of publication.

Fans call for SAFA intervention in Likhaya Velele case

Fans reacted strongly to the story on social media, with many calling for football authorities to investigate the matter.

@Norman Mampane wrote:

"Dear SAFA president Danny Jordaan, please give this case a hearing. Minister Gayton McKenzie must know about this saga. Medical insurance of sports players in academies is a major concern."

@Bubele Thenjiwe Kete commented:

"The same thing happened to Khanyisile Mayo."

@Jayzee Wa Ga Raphasha added:

"It's sad, and it raises awareness for parents and family members to start doing things differently in terms of our children's contracts and insurance policies to be a step ahead if anything happens. If it is not stated in the player's contract that the team is responsible for injuries that occur during the contract, there is little that can be done. Really sorry for the boy. His dream was cut short."

@Mpumi Kubheka wrote:

"Sorry, my brother.

Likhaya Velele's family has expressed disappointment at the way Chippa United has failed to help their son. Image:@siphodzuza

Source: Facebook

Football journalist raises concerns about player welfare

Briefly News also spoke to football journalist Brighton Bafana, who expressed shock and disappointment at how the situation has been handled by the club, as well as the silence from the Premier Soccer League and the South African Football Association.

Bafana said clubs have a moral and professional responsibility to protect young players, particularly those in development structures. He stressed that when an injury occurs during official training, the club involved should ensure the player receives proper medical care, rehabilitation support and continued assistance.

He added that the case raises broader concerns about whether academy and youth players are adequately insured and protected. According to Bafana, football authorities should review existing regulations to ensure that mandatory medical insurance and welfare policies are in place for young footballers.

The journalist also expressed disappointment at the lack of public response from football structures. He said situations like this require transparency and accountability, adding that authorities must demonstrate that player welfare is taken seriously beyond what happens on the pitch.

Chippa Mpengesi, the owner of Chippa United, has also been in the spotlight in recent months over tax challenges involving the South African Revenue Service and reports of unpaid staff salaries. In 2025, a young rugby player also lost his life after collapsing during a school training session, raising further concerns about the safety and welfare of young athletes in South Africa.

PSL player forced into retirement

Briefly News previously reported that Premier Soccer League (PSL) defender Ryan Baartman has been forced to retire at the age of 28 after suffering a severe back injury that has made it impossible for him to continue his professional career.

The Sekhukhune United centre-back sustained a slipped disc during training and underwent surgery, but medical advice confirmed that returning to play could lead to serious long-term complications.

Source: Briefly News