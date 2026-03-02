Sekhukhune United defender ends professional career at just 28 due to a serious back injury

Baartman had been progressing steadily through South Africa’s football leagues, earning a top-flight breakthrough

Medical advice confirmed that continuing to play could cause long-term health complications

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) defender Ryan Baartman has been forced to retire at the age of 28 after suffering a severe back injury that has made it impossible for him to continue his professional career.

Sekhukhune United's Ryan Baartman has been forced into retirement. Image:@sekhukhuneunited

Source: Facebook

The Sekhukhune United centre-back sustained a slipped disc during training and underwent surgery, but medical advice confirmed that returning to play could lead to serious long-term complications.

Baartman joined Sekhukhune United in October 2023 from the ABC Motsepe League side All Stars FC, having impressed with consistent performances in the GladAfrica Championship. Last season, he made 11 appearances for Sekhukhune United, but he has been unable to feature this season due to his injury setback.

Career journey: From Santos FC to Sekhukhune United

Baartman began his professional career with Engen Santos (Santos FC) in 2017, appearing in a few matches for the Cape Town-based club in South Africa’s lower divisions. He moved to Cape Town City FC in 2018–19, where he made his first steps into the top-flight setup but saw limited game time.

In 2019, he signed with Steenberg United FC, gaining regular minutes and scoring a couple of goals as a defender. The following year, he moved to Cape Umoya United, continuing to develop in the GladAfrica Championship. Baartman also had a brief stint with Chippa United in 2020, though he did not make many first-team appearances.

When did Baartman get his big break?

His breakthrough came in July 2021 when he joined Cape Town All Stars, featuring regularly over two seasons and contributing both defensively and offensively. His strong performances earned him the move to Sekhukhune United, stepping into the Betway Premiership, South Africa’s top division.

Ryan Baartman, after he underwent surgery. Image:@ryanbaartman

Source: Facebook

Fans have reacted with sadness to the retirement news:

@mrloveness:

"Sad news indeed 😢"

@Lizo1476710:

"Sorry to him 🙆"

@Buntu_Bokweni:

"Sad story, I hope he can still get his qualifications and contribute to football."

@_IamHarold · 5h

"One of the best ball-playing centre-backs 💔💔💔💔"

@Nkoskhodola_23:

"Eish, I feel sorry for him 💔💔💔💔💔"

@Maqabaqaba:

"Is it chronic?"

@harleymamly:

"Ah, askies Ryan 🥹🥹🥹❤️"

@MoloantoaMokoe6:

"Yho 💔, the worst thing to happen to a football player is being forced to retire early due to an injury 💔"

@sherrif295:

"What a loss. Talented centre-back…"

Baartman joins the list of South African players whose careers were cut short by injury or other circumstances. This includes former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo, forced to retire at 29 due to injury, and former Banyana Banyana striker Jermaine Seoposenwe, who retired because of dissatisfaction with the treatment of women footballers in South Africa.

Nabi posts cryptic message on social media

Briefly News previously reported that, following the derby defeat, former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi took to social media and shared a cryptic message that sparked debate among Chiefs supporters and neutrals.

Some interpreted it as a subtle jibe at his former assistants, who succeeded him in the hot seat.

Source: Briefly News