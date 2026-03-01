Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou chose not to react to remarks from Kaizer Chiefs’ Cedric Kaze, who suggested that the Buccaneers relied on unsporting tactics during Saturday’s Soweto derby.

Kaze had sarcastically pointed to instances where Pirates players went down easily in the second half, including goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

“I congratulate Pirates on the three points and on their tricks … falling down repeatedly. Their goalkeeper went down five times and wasn’t replaced. It was an interesting experience,” Kaze remarked.

During the post-match press conference, Ouaddou opted not to engage with the comments, emphasising his respect for Kaze and all coaches in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“When someone is injured, what can we do? I prefer not to respond. I have respect for all PSL coaches,” Ouaddou stated.

“Coaching is challenging, and mutual respect is essential. I’m not here to argue with colleagues. We played the match according to our plan; the players executed our strategy as intended,” he added.

Pirates’ Winning Formula Against Chiefs

Ouaddou also revealed what he believes was the key to Pirates’ commanding 3-0 triumph over the Chiefs at FNB Stadium, with goals from Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis, and Evidence Makgopa.

“The team spirit and fighting mentality have been strong since the start of the season, and the focus on playing quality football remains,” Ouaddou explained.

“What made the difference today was our clinical efficiency in the final third. We were precise with our finishing, and the players deserve full credit,” he added.

Expressing pride in his squad, the Pirates coach continued, “I’m very happy with their performance. This is the standard I expect—high-quality play with strong ambition.”

He also highlighted the importance of early goals in shaping the match. “Scoring early put the opposition under pressure in the first half and allowed us to dictate the game. We faced a strong team, but we executed our plan effectively. This game will serve as a reference point for the rest of the season,” Ouaddou concluded.

