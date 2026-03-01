Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou described his first Soweto Derby triumph as having a “spicy” edge, drawing parallels between experiencing the fixture as a player and now from the technical area.

Ouaddou featured in several high-profile derbies across France, England and Greece during his distinguished playing days before transitioning into management. The former Morocco international defender is now settling into his role at Pirates and beginning to make his mark.

After securing victory in his maiden derby in South Africa, Ouaddou was asked whether winning such a fierce contest feels different as a coach compared to a player. The question referenced remarks previously made by Benni McCarthy, who once suggested lifting silverware as a coach was even more fulfilling than winning the UEFA Champions League as a player.

Ouaddou acknowledged the comparison but maintained that the essence of the rivalry remains unchanged.

“It’s an interesting question — playing a derby as a footballer or leading one as a coach. For me, the flavour is identical because of the rivalry. The intensity is still there; it’s still spicy,” he said following the win.

He explained that the key distinction lies in perspective. “As a player, your focus is primarily on your own performance — you want to impress, deliver for the supporters and produce a strong display. As a coach, your attention shifts entirely to the collective. You’re responsible for 20 to 35 players, not yourself.”

Ouaddou added that while his role has evolved, the magnitude of the occasion remains immense. “It doesn’t change much for me. It’s a huge match for the fans. These are two giants of African football — Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Today felt bigger than just a Soweto Derby; it had the atmosphere of a Champions League encounter.”

Pirates’ emphatic 3-0 victory over Chiefs lifted them three points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of the standings, ahead of their upcoming fixture against Sekhukhune United.

Source: Briefly News