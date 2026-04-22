Bongani Zungu is one of the richest South African footballers, especially amongst those playing in the Premier Soccer League

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder is said to have a garage filled with some luxury cars valued at millions of rands

Briefly News outlines the former Bafana Bafana midfielder's net worth and also the expensive vehicles in his garage

Bongani Zungu is one of the respected South African footballers who have proven his football talents both in the Premier Soccer League and Europe.

The South African midfielder has represented Bafana Bafana and built his career across clubs in France, Portugal, Scotland, and local leagues. Widely regarded as the country’s most prominent footballer, his reputation is backed up by consistently strong performances on the pitch.

He began his career with University of Pretoria and his performance there earned him a move to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013. Three seasons with the Brazilians also earned him a lucrative move to Europe as he joined Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes. After one season in Portugal, he was signed by French side Amiens, loaned out to Steven Gerrard's Rangers side on 2020.

He was to the Premier Soccer League in 2022, rejoining Sundowns before leaving after two seasons to join AmaZulu FC on a free transfer.

Zungu is rated as one of the richest South African footballer as he earned a fortune during his time in Europe and with Masandawana.

Zungu's net worth

According Inquire Salary, Zungu estimated net worth sits at around R7.6 million, accumulating that level of wealth on a monthly salary of R700,000 alone might not be feasible. This indicates he earns significantly from additional income streams especially from endorsements.

Zungu promotes brands both explicitly and subtly, often without scripted messaging. His social media platforms feature numerous promotional posts tied to these partnerships.

The AmaZulu FC midfielder reported have some properties in different arreas in the country. He also has a clothing brand, which brings him money aside from football.

Zungu's impressive car collection

Like most South African sportspersons, especially footballers, Zungu is also a lover of cars, with the favourite automobile brands reportedly being German automobiles (Mercedes-Benz and Audi). He also has other types of cars from other countries.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is said to own a Range Rover Velar, a Mercedes-Benz CLA, a BMW M4, and an Audi A3 Sedan.

Value of Bongani Zungu's cars

The Range Rover Velar is said to be worth R2,499,900, while the Mercedes-Benz CLA is priced at R1,199,900. The BMW M4 is the most expensive car in his garage as it reportedly costs R2,799,900, with the Audi A3 Sedan being the least expensive at R799,900.

All the cars in the former South African international's garage are said to be valued at over R7 million.

Zwane’s impressive car collection

Briefly News earlier listed Themba Zwane's impressive car collection as the Mamelodi Sundowns captain is also one of the richest South African footballers.

The veteran South African footballer has some luxury cars in his possession, and it's all thanks to football.

Source: Briefly News