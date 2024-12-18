A Bafana Bafana star has found a new club in the Premier Soccer League after being without a team since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns last summer

The South African international was strongly linked with a move Kaizer Chiefs, but snubbed a move to the Soweto giants for another team in the league

The experienced midfielder also stated his personal goal after securing a move to the PSL side on Tuesday evening

South African international Bongani Zungu has returned to the Premier Soccer League months after being shown the exit doors by Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Rangers midfielder was earlier linked with a transfer move to Kaizer Chiefs but has opted to join another team in the Betway Premiership.

The 32-year-old's contract ended with the Brazilians at the end of last season, but the PSL giants decided against offering the South African midfielder a new contract.

Bongani Zungu joins a new club in the Premier Soccer League months after Mamelodi Sundowns exit. Photo: Ayman Aref.

Source: Getty Images

Zungu returns to PSL, joins Sundowns' rivals

According to latest report, Zungu has joined AmaZulu on a free transfer after being without a club for nearly six months.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Bafana Bafana midfielder was reportedly close to reuniting with Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic Club, but the deal fell through after the Moroccan giants and the South African international failed to reach an agreement.

Usuthu released an official statement on their website to confirm the signing of Zungu on a free transfer.

"AmaZulu Football Club have officially secured the services of experienced central midfielder Bongani Zungu (32) ahead of the second round of the Betway Premiership campaign," the club confirmed.

The South African midfielder stated his mission after joining the KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit on a free transfer.

"My personal goal is to help the team climb as high as possible on the log table, assist the younger players, and bring my experience to the squad," the former Mamelodi Sundowns star said.

Mokwena opens up on talks with Zungu

Briefly News also reported that Mokwena claimed Zungu was in talks with Wydad AC when he was still without a club.

The South African tactician also made some personal submission about the Bafana Bafana midfielder.

Source: Briefly News