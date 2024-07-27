Rulani Mokwena has commented on a former Mamelodi Sundowns player linked with Wydad Athletic Club

The South African manager confirmed that the Moroccan giants are in talks with the Bafana Bafana midfielder

Mokwena worked with the player during his time with the Brazilians for two seasons

South African tactician Rulani Mokwena has discussed the possibility of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Bongani Zungu joining him in Morocco this summer.

Zungu confirmed his departure from Sundowns a few months ago after leading the team to the Premier Soccer League title last season.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has been linked with top clubs in the PSL, including Kaizer Chiefs, and a move back to Europe is another option for him.

Mokwena opens up on talks with Zungu

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwena confirmed in an interview with Marawa Sports Worldwide that he and Zungu's team are in talks about reuniting at Wydad Athletic Club.

"I can only talk about Zungu. We are talking with Zungu. He has interest from elsewhere, but Zungu is very special," he said.

The Mzansi coach claimed the the South African midfielder is someone he respects a lot and would love to have him in Morocco.

"So, he is someone I have a lot of respect for and someone I would love to have here, but let's see whether it's possible because sometimes it has a lot more to do with many other things than just football. So, we are still talking, and hopefully something comes up," he added.

Wydad will have to beat off competition from Kaizer Chiefs who are are also interested in signing the former Rangers midfielder on a free transfer.

Mokwena recently announced the technical team he would work with at the club; and he included four South African coaches in his crew.

