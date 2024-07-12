Rulani Mokwena has completed his summer move to Wydad Athletic Club after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns

The South African tactician was congratulated by Pitso Mosimane after joining the Moroccan giants on Thursday

The former Al Ahly manager's message to Mokwena drew different reactions from South African fans online

Pitso Mosimane sent a message to Rulani Mokwena after the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach joined Wydad Athletic Club as their new manager.

Mokwena parted ways with the Brazilians this summer despite winning the DStv Premiership and the inaugural edition of the CAF African Football League last season.

The 37-year-old will join the league of the South African coaches working outside the Premier Soccer League next season.

Pitso Mosimane congratulates Rulani Mokwena after the South African joined Wydad AC few days after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Mosimane sends message to Mokwena

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Mosimane congratulated Mokwena on his move to the Moroccan giants while also sending him a message.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The former Sundowns mentor, who was the first South African manager to coach a football club in North Africa, wished Rulani well in his new job and challenged him.

"Congratulations Coach Rulani. This is a big opportunity for you and many South African Coaches. All the best in Casa," he said.

"South Africa has got a lot of talented Coaches, and Coach Fadlu Davids never disappointed there."

Fans react to Mosimane's message to Mokwena

Sibusiso Sbudardj Dlamini said:

"So we gonna ignore the fact that no team in Africa consider Jose as the best coach after winning back to back."

Xesibe woNonzaba congratulated Mokwena:

"Congratulations coach @RulaniMokoena "

Mrmoney115 disagrees with Mosimane's congratulatory message to Mokwena:

"He's not talking from his heart; he knows that he wants it.."

Buju Brezzada said:

"That's a good gesture from jingles... South African coaches should dominate the African football scene."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News