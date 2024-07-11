Rhulani Mokwena has been unveiled as the new head coach of Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca

The 37-year-old coach is a free agent after his surprise exit from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Mzansi football fans have backed Mokwena, as they believe the coach has the skills to succeed at Wydad

Wydad Casablanca have announced Rhulani Mokwena as their new head coach. Image: coach_rulani.

Source: Instagram

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has been announced as the new Wydad Casablanca head coach.

The 37-year-old has been in talks with the Moroccan side and is believed to have signed a two-year deal.

Rhulani Mokwena did not want to leave Mamelodi Sundowns

Wydad announced Mokwena as their new coach in the tweet below:

After his dismissal from Masandawana, Mokwena said he was forced to leave the club, where he won four consecutive PSL titles.

Since he left the club, Sundowns have welcomed Steve Komphela back as their senior coach to assist Manqoba Mngqithi.

Fans backed Mokwena

Local football fans praised Mowkena on social media and said the coach will prove his doubters wrong at his new job.

Kedibone Sondezi wished Mokwena well:

“Good luck, son of the soil.”

Elano S Hlongwane is proud of Mokwena:

“Good luck, coach Rhulani. We are proud of you and your accomplishments. Keep up the amazing work.”

Mrefana Wa-MoAfrika says Mowkena deserves to succeed:

You Belong in continental football, sir. Put pen to paper, sir.”

Salim Msangi backs Mokwena:

“Good luck to him.”

Khutso Dannis Moshabi wants Mokwena to make the move:

“Good luck, coach. Sometimes, you have to take a risk like Nabi.”

Zwely Nyembez hopes for the best:

“All the best.”

Prince Nakedi said Wydad made a good choice:

“Congratulations to the team, management and technical team.”

David Nakile Phalane is excited for the move:

“This move excites me, to be quite honest.”

Loyiso Klaas admires Mokwena:

“I’m happy for him and hope he proves his doubters wrong.”

Masheshisa Khuluza is a fan:

“The best coach in SA.”

Mamelodi Sundowns released members of coaching staff

As reported by Briefly News, Michael Loftman and Dayle Solomon have also left Mamelodi Sundowns after they decided to cut ties with head coach Rhulani Mokwena.

The coaching duo will have to seek new employment after they followed Mokwena through the exit door at the PSL champions.

