Coach Rhulani Mokwena said he was forced to leave Mamelodi Sundowns, but was grateful to have spent 12 years at the Pretoria club.

The four-time PSL champion fought back emotions as he spoke about his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns during an interview with sports journalist Robert Marawa.

Rhulani Mokwena's hand was forced

Mokwena speaks about his time at Sundowns in the video below:

During an interview on 947 Joburg's YouTube channel, Mokwena said he was grateful to have worked with the Sundowns players, who showed sadness after his dismissal.

While fighting back his emotions, Mokwena said:

"I came with crazy ideas, and they breathed life into them. I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to work with this amazing group of players. I did not want to leave; I have to make that clear, my hand was forced. There are a lot of things I cannot talk about; I signed a confidentiality clause that prohibits me from speaking about some of the details."

Sundowns' decision saddens fans

Local netizens took to social media to express their disappointment with Sundowns' decision to dismiss Mokwena, while others felt the coach failed the team at crucial moments.

Bayeni made a prediction:

"He's going to Kaizer Chiefs."

Lungisani Ndawonde says Mokwena failed at critical points:

"Rhulani lost five important games: MTN8 Pirates final; Wydad semi-final ACL; Cape Town City confirming invincible PSL season; Nedbank Cup Pirates final and Esperance semi-final ACL."

DOYI says Sundowns expected too much:

"Woow, in football, you win some and you lose some. Let's see if the new coach is going to win everything, as he was expected."

King ramz (MA) backed Mokwena:

"For me, he was the best. However, football has many transitions."

Kgomotso #WarAgainstCrime is disappointed:

"This is painful, at least a celebratory send-off to mask the office politics. Give him a citizen watch, a handshake and a meaningless certificate handed with a fake smile. Rather than this kick on the backside. So sad."

