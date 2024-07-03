Midfielder Tebhoho Mokoena and a group of Mamelodi Sundowns players took to social media to express their sadness after coach Rhulani Mokwena left the club

The 27-year-old shared an image of him hugging Mokwena and placed a heart emoji on the Instagram post

Fans reacted on social media to say Sundowns players have nothing to cry about, while others felt the players’ reactions spoke volumes about Mokwena’s influence

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Teboho Mokoena was sad after Rhulani Mokwena left Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: mokoena_28

Source: Instagram

Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Teboho Mokoena shared a heartbreaking social media post after the departure of coach Rhulani Mokwena.

The 27-year-old Masandawana star was joined by stars such as Khuliso Mudau and Siyabonga Mabena, who wished the coach farewell after he departed.

Teboho Mokoena is heartbroken

Mokoena and Mudau expressed their sadness in the tweet below:

The Bafana midfielder, who has attracted interest from overseas clubs, showed his disappointment via social media.

Mokwena left the club after the club felt he failed to meet their high expectations of wanting to win every trophy available in a season despite four consecutive PSL titles.

Fans say Sundowns made a mistake

Local football fans took to social media, saying the PSL champions might regret their decision, while others said the coach failed to deliver.

Koketso Dongo Mafereka says Sundowns have let the players down:

“We can see the players want to work with Rhulani. This is not good; I hope the club can see what they are doing to those players.”

Wa Ponto Le Sheleng had some harsh words for Mokwena:

“I think Rhulani is a coward; he noticed that he cannot win the Champions League, so the best way is to run away while his CV is still good.”

Tshwarelo Presley Mahasha says Sundowns made a mistake:

“Sundowns will never be the same.”

Dube Innocent predicted Mokwena’s next move:

“He will go to FAR Rabat.”

Pisto Pon said the players have nothing to cry about:

“Him and those players costus two cups; let them cry together.”

Simphiwe Victor said Mokwena failed to deliver:

“He must leave. His favouritism cost us the Champions League.”

Oscar Osiris Bly says the players should not complain:

“This is a job, not some family. They need to move on; they are down players, not Rhulani’s.”

Maka Ndabezitha was confused by the decision:

“I am also confused. Shame, this is not fair.”

Tshepo Mapheto says Mokwana deserves to go:

“He won one out of four domestic cups. Poor performance.”

Khalazome Vikizitha Masuku predicts the worst:

“This is gonna be Sundowns’ downfall.”

Teboho Mokoena has not spoken to Al-Ahly

As reported by Briefly News, football agent Glyn Binkin denied rumours that Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena has spoken with Egyptian giants Al-Ahly.

The 27-year-old midfielder has attracted interest from clubs in Europe, Africa, and Asia, and Masandawana is keen to secure his future at the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News