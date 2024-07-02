The Midrand-based club Mamelodi Sundowns and its head coach, Rulani Mokwena, are in talks to part ways with each other

This was due to several issues they had with each other, and the probability of Mokwena stepping down was high

It was alleged that the tension was also due to the broken working relationship between Mokwena and the sporting director Flemming Berg

Rulani Mokwena might be parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: @coach_rulani

Source: Instagram

Tension brewed at the Chloorkop-based football club, Mamelodi Sundowns and their head coach, Rulani Mokwena.

Rulani Mokwena's probability of steeping down as Masadawana's coach is high

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Rulani Mokwena, once again made headlines on social media after complaining about exhaustion and not being appreciated for his hard work.

After TS Galaxy threatened legal action against the coach, Mamelodi Sundowns and Mokwena are in talks to part ways due to several issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to SABC Sports, this talk is allegedly prompted by Rulani's broken working relationship with sporting director Flemming Berg, disagreements over player movements, and the coach's taking a Sabbatical. The probability of Mokwena leaving the club was said to be high.

Sports journalist Mazola J. Molefe also shared the news of the tension talk between the club and Rulani on his Twitter (X) page, writing:

"Sundowns and Rulani Mokwena in talks to cut ties due to several issues: - Relationship with SD has broken down - Disagreements over player movements - Coach to take Sabbatical. Full details. #SABCSport411."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on the possibility of Rulani parting ways with Sundowns

Many netizens weighed in on the probability of Mokwena stepping down as coach of Masadawana. See some of the comments below:

@SKmtshali wrote:

"That won't happen Mazola."

@nicksta_napo said:

"If we being honest this man failed at Sundowns. All that investment only to win the league it’s a failure for Sundowns."

@Ngubane_MF commented:

"Good news I love it."

@NtateWilliams responded:

"They called me a mad man when I said he might leave the way Zungu left."

@visse_ss replied:

"Rulani Mokwena helped that team."

@DzanieRsa mentioned:

"If Rulani leaves, that will be the best thing to ever happen on South Africa football."

Mokwena says he must prove himself every day

In another article, Briefly News reported that coach Rhulani Mokwena thinks about losing his job daily at Mamelodi Sundowns despite winning the PSL title three seasons in a row.

The 37-year-old coach feels he has to prove himself at Sundowns, and he targets winning the CAF Champions League one day after their 2-0 semi-final exit to Esperance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News