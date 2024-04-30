TS Galaxy threatened legal action against Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena over comments regarding a player's injury

Mokwena suggested Galaxy players intentionally targeted Sundowns player Bongani Zungu during a match

Football fans expressed their opinions on social media amid escalating tension between the clubs

TS Galaxy hinted at a legal battle against Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena after his controversial post-match comments.

Mokwena insinuated that Galaxy players aimed to injure Bongani Zungu. The football club hit back and called the accusations baseless.

"Mokoena lied blatantly through his teeth which we deem to be a serious embarrassment to our game never mind the Club that he represents."

TS Galaxy issued an ultimatum, demanding proof of Mokwena's claims within a day or face legal repercussions. The team posted a statement on their X page and called the Sundowns coach a liar.

"We are now calling him out publicly to prove his claim within 24 hours, failing which our Club and our Coach will assert their rights in law!"

As tensions escalate between the clubs, football fans have taken to social media to share their views on the matter.

Mabilu Tebogo Bonolo asked:

"Since he was fully aware of their intentions and he was also leading 3-0 then why did he play Zungu?"

Nkosinathi Sikoti mentioned:

"These two must just get in ring and fight, don't waste money on lawyers."

Trev NotNoah tweeted:

"Why did the TS GALAXY bench clap hands as soon as Zungu was down? It's suspicious. "

Musa Mnyandu wrote:

"Legal action my foot! I'm always surprised when people conveniently forget about freedom of speech. Mxm."

Lucky Ka Mhlongo stated:

"Yes please sue him, he must prove his allegations in court."

