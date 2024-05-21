Former Bafana midfielder Andile Jali is in talks with newly promoted PSL side Magesi FC as he nears the exit door at Moroka Swallows

The 34-year-old is considering moving to Magesi while he could take the option of ending a career that has seen him represent Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

Local football fans took to social media to say Magesi should look elsewhere as they feel Jali's attitude will be toxic for the PSL debutants

Experienced midfielder Andile Jali could wear a Magesi FC jersey next season after the PSL debutants offered the 34-year-old a contract.

Jali reportedly rejected Magesi's initial offer, but the newly-promoted PSL side wants the player who made 103 appearances for Belgian side KV Oostende.

Andile Jali is a target for Magesi FC

Jali has an offer from Magesi FC, according to the tweet below:

According to RushSportsOn sources, the 34-year-old is a target for Magesi while he is considering his future after his expected departure from Moroka Swallows.

The source said:

"Negotiations are ongoing, but Jali rejected the first proposal & his agent is now talking to him."

Fans are against Magesi's pursuit

Local football fans took to social media to say Magesi should avoid Jali, who has a history of discipline issues.

Moloantoa Johnson backs the move:

"Good decision to strengthen the team. We need his experience."

John Mashiane is against the move:

"It will be a bad move. There are so many new and fresh talent out there, ready to make a mark."

Lehwidi Mokalapa says Jali will be a bad influence:

"His attitude will destroy young Magesi players."

Madoda Kenneth says it is a bad move:

"The fastest way back to NFD is buying old, rusty, rejected players."

Josty Boy Maphoto is a fan:

"Experience is permanent."

Coach Clinton Larsen thanked Magesi FC management

As reported by Briefly News, coach Clinton Larsen said the Magesi FC management gave him free rein in the team's pursuit of PSL qualification.

The former Lamontville Golden Arrows coach said the club's management did not interfere with team matters last season.

