Kaizer Chiefs founder, Dr Kaizer Motaung, will be honoured with an induction into the South African Hall of Fame

The exciting news was made public by Kaizer Chiefs a day after Motaung celebrated his 79th birthday

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to shower the iconic soccer figure with congratulations and birthday messages

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Dr Kaizer Motaung got showered with birthday messages. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Dr Kaizer Motaung is set to be inducted into the South African Hall of Fame on November 9th.

The announcement was made by Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday, a day after his 79th birthday.

Hall of Fame induction

According to the soccer team, the formal induction will take place during a Gala dinner in collaboration with Tsogo Sun.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The Hall of Fame will honour Motaung for his profound impact on South African sports.

Dr Kaizer Motaung celebrates birthday

On 16 October Kaizer Chiefs players and staff gathered in Naturena, Johannesburg to celebrate the legendary football club founder.

See the tweet below:

Amakhosi fans praise Dr Kaizer Motaung

AmaMakhosi supporters also expressed their happiness on social media that Motaung will be receiving this prestigious honour.

Read some of the comments below:

@alan_sithole posted:

"Thought you getting us a better coach."

@Johankunkemur commented:

"I hope his team makes him proud and wins a trophy for change."

@uyabona_wena wrote:

"Imagine building a strong one of the big teams in Africa recognised by an known worldwide then give it to your kids to turn it into a shop."

@Mronza619 stated:

"It is very important for Kaizer Chiefs to win the Champions league while the chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung is still alive."

@Mronza619 said:

"Dr Motaung is being honoured and respected, now is up to the players and technical team to honour him by winning matches."

@chaba_charles tweeted:

"It's long overdue and congratulations to our Chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung."

@lloyd_mbengo

"Thee humble one. Blessings to the great man.✌️✌️✌️

Kaizer Chiefs’ "Kaizer Chips" new snack range with 3 flavours launched, netizens howl

In another article, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs recently launched their chips snack range and soccer fans immediately chewed them out.

The Amakhosi were not ready for the roast when they launched the products and jokes and names flew following their surprising announcement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News