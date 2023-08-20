Kaizer Chiefs paid tribute to Richard "Dick" Cecil, who was pivotal in signing founder Kaizer Motaung to Atlanta Chiefs

The soccer club said Motaung's exposure in the US inspired his approach to club management, leading to the birth of Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to post their condolences and bid their final farewells to Dick

Chiefs shared the role Dick Cecil played in soccer history. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs are in a state of mourning following the passing of Richard 'Dick' Cecil.

Kaizer Chiefs pays tribute to Richard 'Dick' Cecil

He held a significant role in the history of the Soweto-based team. During his tenure as president of Atlanta Chiefs, Cecil was instrumental in signing Kaizer Motaung, the founder of Amakhosi, to the American club for the 1968 season.

In that same year, the US Chiefs achieved victory in the inaugural North American Soccer League (NASL), reported SowetanLIVE. This league aimed to bring in international stars, as organisers sought to ignite professional soccer in the United States during the 1970s. However, the NASL encountered financial challenges and ultimately collapsed in the 1980s. Notably, numerous South African players participated in the NASL, including notable figures like Pule "Ace" Ntsoelengoe and Jomo Sono.

Dr Kaizer Motaung remembers Richard 'Dick' Cecil

As a pioneer venturing into the United States, Motaung absorbed valuable insights into managing a football club with elevated levels of professionalism. Subsequently, in 1970, when Motaung established a separate club from Orlando Pirates, he called it Kaizer Chiefs. Dr Kaizer Motaung paid his respects and said:

“Dick Cecil gave me the opportunity to play professional football with players from all over the world. I still feel very honoured to have been part of the first team from Atlanta to win a championship in any sport in 1968. I held him in very high esteem. He was a kind gentleman. Atlanta Chiefs is the reason there is a Kaizer Chiefs today in South Africa."

See the tweet below:

Chiefs fans post tributes to Cecil

@SparksTsetse asked:

"Chiefs exist because of this team, not Pirates?"

@Chumza1978 said:

"The man and his colleagues were visionaries, way ahead of their time."

@MpoloMohafa_ commented:

"So the info that we've been told on TL that Orlando Pirates is the reason we have Kaizer Chiefs today is false? Great."

@sewesha18 said:

"Fairwell big brother, you left a legacy, you are the one who achieved more."

@khanyiqondani8 tweeted:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@NgomaneHopewell posted:

"Rest in eternal peace Mr Cecil, Kaizer Chiefs supporters (not fans) are forever grateful."

@IamGiven_M added:

"RIP madala.️"

